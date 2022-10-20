ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returns to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

By Anthony Reyes
 4 days ago
The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market will return to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg in November.

Celebrating its 37th season, the artisan market will run from November 3 to November 6, the hours will be as follows:

Nov. 3 — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nov. 4 — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nov. 5 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 6 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items.

"Patrons will discover more than 450 artisans spread out over five buildings, sample the area’s finest spirits and wines and enjoy a food truck rodeo for dining," a release says.

Complimentary return passes will also be offered to patrons.

“We have always felt our patrons needed more than just one day to properly enjoy this event,” said Daniel Kaczynski of Premier Promotions, organizers of the event. “Now everyone has the opportunity to come back as much as they would like at no additional cost.”

Organizers say discount tickets are available through November 2 at select locations throughout Erie County. For a complete list you can click here .

