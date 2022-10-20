ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/24)

Sgt. Richardson and Deputy Romi arrested Antoinette Ammann, age 57, Clinton, on a Henry County warrant for domestic assault 3rd. Sgt. Richardson and Deputy Romi arrested Chanity Osborne, age 28, Clinton, on a Henry County warrant for probation violation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Sgt....
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing

A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A look at the low river...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Fraud Alert: From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

FRAUD ALERT…FRAUD ALERT. Person claiming to be a deputy sheriff from the citation and warrant division is calling trying to scam money from citizens. This is a fraud…The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will never contact anyone by phone regarding this information…PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH OTHERS…THIS IS HAPPENING NOW!!!
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

HIGGINSVILLE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Higginsville Man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 22. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 38-year-old Dustin Neher struck an animal in the roadway, overturned and was ejected from his motorcycle. Neher was transported by EMS to Centerpoint Medical Center...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR STEALING ITEMS FROM A STORAGE UNIT

A Sedalia man has been charged with burglary after several items were stolen from a storage unit in Green Ridge. According to a probable cause statement, authorities investigated a case involving several items being stolen from a storage unit. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,500. Sedalia Police...
SEDALIA, MO

