Read full article on original website
Related
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
bogalusadailynews.com
Driver killed in Washington Parish crash
Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
Louisiana man killed after car crashes into tree Saturday night
A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday.
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
fox8live.com
Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 30-year-old Hammond man died Saturday night (Oct. 22) when the car he was driving veered off Interstate 55 and struck a tree, the Louisiana State Police said. The 9:45 p.m. accident claimed the life of Brandon Whittington. Police said he was traveling southbound on I-55...
Hammond man killed in I-55 crash
Troopers say Brandon Whittington, 30, was driving southbound when his car ran off the road and into a ditch before it hit a tree. Whittington died at the scene.
Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash, authorities say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, according to authorities. They say the crash happened around 10 p.m. near the area of North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane. According to authorities, James Brandon Brewer,...
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
wbrz.com
Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
One person dies in St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they are working to identify the man who died in the crash. The other driver involved wasn't injured.
NOLA.com
One dead in Claiborne Avenue crash early Sunday, police say
A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into an oak tree on North Claiborne Avenue near Gordon Street. The New Orleans Police Department said the accident ocurred at about 4:40 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The NOPD has not released any...
NOLA.com
34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash
A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
fox8live.com
Car stolen in New Orleans with infant inside, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A car was stolen Sunday morning with an infant still inside, according to NOPD. The incident happened at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. Police say the person’s vehicle was stolen from the location by an unknown subject, with the victim’s infant child inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.
fox8live.com
Causeway over Lake Pontchartrain closed Northbound due to accident
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Northbound lane of the Causeway bridge over Lake Pontchartrain is currently close due to an accident, police say. Two people were transported to a local hospital as a result. Two vehicles were involved. Police say they will share more details at a later time. See...
Five people arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair
FRANKLINTON, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested over the weekend at the 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair. Still, Sheriff Randy Seal says the fair was “a relatively incident free event.”. The Washington Parish Free Fair operated on Main Street in Franklinton...
WDSU
Five-vehicle crash on I-10 West killed 1 and injured 3 others Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — A woman is dead, and three others are hurt following a crash on I-10 West near exit 231A. The New Orleans Police Department was alerted to the crash just before 4 a.m. Saturday. At the time, all westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at...
an17.com
Unidentified driver dies in Washington Parish crash Friday morning
FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 16 near LA Hwy 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
Comments / 0