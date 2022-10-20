Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Richard Gene Hedge, Jr.
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Mary Kate Greene Kidd
Mary Kate Greene Kidd, 78, died October 22, 2022, at her home in Fairlawn, Pulaski County, where she was a lifelong resident. She was surrounded by family, following an extended illness related to COVID. Mary Kate was a charter member of the Fairlawn Church of God. She served in numerous...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Claude Cecil Davis
Claude Cecil Davis, 75, of Pulaski, died peacefully at his residence on October 19th 2022. Claude was preceded in death by his parents Claude Cecil Davis Sr. and Melba Louise Lovern Davis. He was also predeceased by a son, Roger Corvin. Surviving are two daughters; Kay Corvin, and Brenda Joyce...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Mary Ella “Jane” Epperley
age 101 of Dublin passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. Born October 19, 1921 in Talcott, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Davis Woodrum & Myrtle Marie Churchfield Woodrum. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Major Hensel Epperley, granddaughter, Ida Denise Handy, brothers, Pete (Peggy) Woodrum, Leo (Lilly) Woodrum, Leonard “Hickory” Woodrum, Robin “Woody” Woodrum, John (Tean) Woodrum, sisters, Carol Kirby (Harrison) and Bunny (Sterley) Clayton.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Scott Neal Madison Reynolds
age 51 of Salem, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home. Born April 8, 1971 in Radford, he was the son of Beverly Sutphin Reynolds and the late James Madison “Mat” Reynolds. Scott is survived by his. Wife – Sherry Elizabeth Humphreys Reynolds –...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Andrew Justin Dones
Andrew Justin Dones, age 29 of Fairlawn, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 7, 1992 in the Bronx, NY, and is the son of Annette Serrano-Sarver and Charles Dones. He is preceded in death by his step-grandmother, Nona Sarver. He is survived by...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Oct 22) at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705 in Franklin County. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Route 40 from Route 705.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night. James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Police say Frith...
WSLS
Eleven charged after Operation ‘Candyman’ in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – 11 people are facing drug charges after a drug bust in Alleghany County, Sheriff Kevin Hall said. On Oct. 20, the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Department of Wildlife Resources, and Virginia State Police teamed up to conduct Operation “Candyman” in the 900 block of McCormick Boulevard in Clifton Forge.
WSLS
Turning pain into something special: Roanoke family uses annual diaper drive to cope with loss
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday. This was the third year of the Woody family diaper and diaper bag drive. Each year the drive continues to grow with more families needing items.
WXII 12
Body of missing woman discovered beneath floor of home in Stokes County
Surry County, NC — The remains found at a house in Stokes County have been identified and are connected to a missing person’s case. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the remains have been identified as Sarah Ashley Hill, who was reported missing in 2018 out of Virginia.
WSET
Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
pcpatriot.com
Cougars drop to ninth in region football rankings
Pulaski County has now fallen to ninth in Region 4D high school football rankings – one spot outside the playoffs. The top eight schools in each region reach the Virginia High School League playoffs each season in football. The Cougars’ decline in ratings follows last Thursday’s 41-14 defeat at...
WSLS
Virginia State Police identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia State Police has released more information on a Franklin County crash that left one person dead. Authorities say the crash happened Saturday (Oct. 22) shortly before 7 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Investigators told 10 News that a...
pcpatriot.com
Radford City Council candidates respond to Patriot survey
The upcoming November 8 election will likely have a significant impact on the makeup of the Radford City Council. There are four vacant seats on the Radford City Council, as council members Onassis Burress resigned from his position on the Council on Halloween of last year and Forrest Hite gave his seat up on July 9 of this year.
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
Comments / 0