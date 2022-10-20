SPCA serving Erie Co. overwhelmed, local animal control centers adopt out dogs

The SPCA of Erie County is full, leaving local animal control centers to adopt out animals.

Animal Control Centers like Orchard Park , Town of Hamburg and Cheektowaga have been left to adopt out animals they find from their offices.

Cheektowaga Animal Control Dog Warden, Aaron Kandefer says with more dogs being abandoned and the SPCA of Erie County being over capacity, his division has to step up

"We have to expand our shifts and coverage to provide for the animals and our food expenditures have increased," said Kandefer.

The Cheektowaga Animal Control Center has 7 kennels for dogs, and currently they have 5 dogs inside.

One of whom, Rosie, has been with Kandefer for several months.

WKBW

" She is looking for a foster home preferably with another dog to help her with her socialization skills with humans," said Kandefer.

Kandefer says the best way to help the animal control officers is to help the SPCA and shelters who are over their limit.

"By helping the SPCA open up kennel space you're going to help the dog control officers who need kennel space as well," said Kandefer.

The SPCA of Erie County has been at capacity for many months, and on Thursday Oct. 20th they told WKBW they were over capacity at 182 animals, but they still need help.

"Now is really the time to come adopt we need help now more than ever," said Cait Daly, SPCA serving Erie County CEO and President.

You can adopt through the SPCA serving Erie County here .

More local shelters:

Humane Society of Erie County

Ten Lives Club

Pets Alive WNY

Buffalo Pug & Small Breed Rescue, Inc

