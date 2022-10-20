ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

SPCA serving Erie Co. overwhelmed, local animal control centers adopt out dogs

By Jaurdyn Johnson
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQmAl_0igmuLS200

The SPCA of Erie County is full, leaving local animal control centers to adopt out animals.

Animal Control Centers like Orchard Park , Town of Hamburg and Cheektowaga have been left to adopt out animals they find from their offices.

Cheektowaga Animal Control Dog Warden, Aaron Kandefer says with more dogs being abandoned and the SPCA of Erie County being over capacity, his division has to step up

"We have to expand our shifts and coverage to provide for the animals and our food expenditures have increased," said Kandefer.

The Cheektowaga Animal Control Center has 7 kennels for dogs, and currently they have 5 dogs inside.

One of whom, Rosie, has been with Kandefer for several months.

WKBW

" She is looking for a foster home preferably with another dog to help her with her socialization skills with humans," said Kandefer.

Kandefer says the best way to help the animal control officers is to help the SPCA and shelters who are over their limit.

"By helping the SPCA open up kennel space you're going to help the dog control officers who need kennel space as well," said Kandefer.

The SPCA of Erie County has been at capacity for many months, and on Thursday Oct. 20th they told WKBW they were over capacity at 182 animals, but they still need help.

"Now is really the time to come adopt we need help now more than ever," said Cait Daly, SPCA serving Erie County CEO and President.

You can adopt through the SPCA serving Erie County here .
More local shelters:
Humane Society of Erie County
Ten Lives Club
Pets Alive WNY
Buffalo Pug & Small Breed Rescue, Inc

Comments / 1

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Faith, Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is finding dogs their forever homes. On Saturday, Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr and Melissa Pilon from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Faith. You can watch the full segment above. For more on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NCSO targeting 'aggressive driving behaviors'

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners across the county (New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Police Department, North Tonawanda Police Department, Town of Niagara Police Department, Lewiston Police Department, Middleport Police Department, Somerset Police Department, New York State Police, Lockport Police Department, Youngstown Police Department), announce a traffic enforcement campaign focused on aggressive driving behaviors.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Amherst Police warn of texting scam

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is aware for a text scam and is warning residents. Police said the scam has been circulating around and advertising that the Amherst Police Department has clothing for sale. The Amherst Police Department said it will never solicit the public to purchase...
AMHERST, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Arrested After Lighter Side Fight

A Buffalo man is in McKean County Jail after a fight at the Lighter Side Bar. According to police, 25-year-old Kevin Shelter attempted to enter the bar after being ejected earlier. Shelter reportedly forced his way in, struck the bar owner, and attacked a number of patrons inside the bar.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy