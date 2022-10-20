ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time

I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend

A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Former Construction Landfill Needs Environmental Cleanup Before Village of West Haverstraw Advances Application for Large Distribution Warehouse

Landowner Eric Bergstol & NJ Developer Efrem Gerszberg Propose 450,000 Square-Foot Distribution Center Off Beach Road. A landowner and developer are awaiting direction from New York State on an environmental cleanup of a former construction landfill before they can move forward with an application before the Village of West Haverstraw Planning and Zoning Boards to build a distribution center.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

In Touch – Haunted History Trail, Kelly Rapone & Lisa Berger

Welcome Hudson Valley, to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week we have two special guests here to talk about the Haunted History Trail of New York. Our guests today are Kelly Rapone, Founder of the Haunted History Trail and Tourism Marketing Director of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, and Lisa Berger, Director of the Ulster County Department of Tourism and Office for Film. Together, we all discuss the creation of the tour, locations and events, the impact Covid had on the businesses included on the trail, and the importance of promoting the history of the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Car Hauler Catches Fire on Major Hudson Valley Interstate [PIC]

Commercial-size car carrying trailers are often used to ship new or used cars from manufacturer to auto dealerships. They generally haul around 5 to 9 vehicles at a time, but are limited to an 80,000 pound weight cap under U.S. law. it can be a bit daunting getting stuck behind one of these massive vehicles, particularly on a narrow road where visibility is limited.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

