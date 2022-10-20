Read full article on original website
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
Hudson Valley Grandfather Mistaken For Cop Nearly Killed At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 28-year-old Hector Luna Jr. of Wallkill, New York pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to assault in the first degree. Orange...
One Of The HV’s Most Beloved Restaurants Is Closing
Since 1993, hungry customers looking for delicious and unique food flocked from all over the Hudson Valley and beyond to visit one of the most special restaurants in our area. 29 years and two locations later, their doors are closing. Restaurants Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. The Hudson Valley...
‘Death Investigation:’ Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In New York River, Near Park
A "death investigation" is underway after a Hudson Valley man was removed from a river in the region. On Sunday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a death investigation is underway after a dead body was removed from the Saw Mill River. 'Death Investigation' After Body Pulled From Saw Mill River...
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time
I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
Moose Safety 101, Steps to Staying Safe in the Hudson Valley
Earlier this month, a rather large moose had been spotted all over Dutchess County. According to reports, the moose was first seen running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot. A day or 2 later, another moose (most likely the same moose) was seen galavanting across Putnam County. Then,...
Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism
A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable. The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend
A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
rcbizjournal.com
Former Construction Landfill Needs Environmental Cleanup Before Village of West Haverstraw Advances Application for Large Distribution Warehouse
Landowner Eric Bergstol & NJ Developer Efrem Gerszberg Propose 450,000 Square-Foot Distribution Center Off Beach Road. A landowner and developer are awaiting direction from New York State on an environmental cleanup of a former construction landfill before they can move forward with an application before the Village of West Haverstraw Planning and Zoning Boards to build a distribution center.
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
Exciting New Latin American Fusion Restaurant Opens In New Paltz
If you haven't noticed I love writing about food. Over the past year, I have shared some favorite recipes, delicious treats, and plenty of places to grab a bite to eat. Because food is kind of my thing I am always on the hunt for new places. I have places...
3 Ulster County Frightful Locations to Visit for Halloween
Halloween is less two weeks away! Where has October gone?!. Growing up, I've been super interested in the paranormal, watching shows like "Ghost Hunters," and then doing amateur ghost hunts with my friends. We managed to get our hands on some infrared cameras, and sound recording devices to use on...
Two Sullivan County Deputies Heroically Save Distressed Man
Two brave deputies stepped right into action and helped out. We're lucky to have so many brave and women who help keep the Hudson Valley safe and every now and then a story about a rescue really stands out. What happened in Sullivan County, NY?. According to officials, two deputies...
Unbelievably, Guy Fieri Has Only Ever Featured ONE HV Diner
It's a statistic so ridiculous, I had to double-check. Of all the amazing restaurants in our hometown, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has only been to the Hudson Valley ONCE in its 15-year history. Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in New York. It's not that Guy is a stranger to...
In Touch – Haunted History Trail, Kelly Rapone & Lisa Berger
Welcome Hudson Valley, to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week we have two special guests here to talk about the Haunted History Trail of New York. Our guests today are Kelly Rapone, Founder of the Haunted History Trail and Tourism Marketing Director of Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, and Lisa Berger, Director of the Ulster County Department of Tourism and Office for Film. Together, we all discuss the creation of the tour, locations and events, the impact Covid had on the businesses included on the trail, and the importance of promoting the history of the Hudson Valley.
Car Hauler Catches Fire on Major Hudson Valley Interstate [PIC]
Commercial-size car carrying trailers are often used to ship new or used cars from manufacturer to auto dealerships. They generally haul around 5 to 9 vehicles at a time, but are limited to an 80,000 pound weight cap under U.S. law. it can be a bit daunting getting stuck behind one of these massive vehicles, particularly on a narrow road where visibility is limited.
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
