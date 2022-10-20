Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
NPR
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate
The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
NPR
'Pittsburgh Post-Gazette' journalists go on strike
Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette walked off the job this past week in solidarity with non-news colleagues and in protest of working without a contract for five years. It's the first newspaper strike in the U.S. in more than two decades. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik reports there is much more at stake, and he joins us now.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
NPR
For Democrats to keep control of the Senate, New Hampshire race is a must win
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan won her last race by 1,000 votes. This time she's facing a stronger than expected challenge from a far-right candidate stressing the impact of inflation. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. New Hampshire is a must-win state for Democrats in their campaign to keep control of the Senate. Democratic...
NPR
What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid?
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he faces Democrat Charlie Crist in a debate Monday. Tonight, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is facing off with his Democratic challenger, the former Florida governor Charlie Crist, in their first and only debate before next month's election. Polling shows DeSantis with an average 10 point advantage. And the outcome of the race might tell us how his leadership has resonated with Florida voters, like his response during the pandemic, pushing against federal guidance on masking and vaccines.
NPR
Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
NPR
Some GOP Candidates Are Struggling. Can Mitch McConnell Save Them?
More than $1.6 billion has been spent or booked on TV ads in a dozen Senate races, with $3 out of every $4 being spent in six states — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and Ohio, according to an NPR analysis of data provided by the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.
NPR
Incarcerated people pay about 5 dollars for a 30-minute phone call. A new bill wants to change that
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel about the high cost of prison calls and regulations her agency could enforce under a proposed senate bill. California is making calls from prison free. It's the second state to do so after Connecticut. But elsewhere in the U.S., incarcerated people and their families pay an average of $5 for a 30-minute phone call. Prison reform advocates have long argued these are predatory prices. All of this could change if a bill currently under consideration in the Senate becomes law. It has bipartisan support and would give the Federal Communications Commission the authority to regulate calls from prison, including how they are priced. Jessica Rosenworcel is the chairwoman of the FCC, and she joins us now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Inside the 'constitutional sheriff' movement
NPR's Cheryl Thompson speaks with Maurice Chammah of the Marshall Project to talk about the growing "constitutional sheriff" movement and what its aims are. As the midterms near, you may be thinking about or have already decided who you're going to vote for in major races like the House, the Senate, or governor. But across the country, hundreds of races are taking place for an office that doesn't get as much attention - sheriffs. Maria Shamma is a reporter with the Marshall Project, an outlet that focuses on the criminal justice system. He says the role of sheriff is crucial and often powerful. And increasingly, some of them are embracing radical ideas, including one known as the constitutional sheriff.
NPR
Many older workers retired after the pandemic gave them time to rethink priorities
Even amid record inflation, there has been some good news about the economy in recent months. Americans are getting back to work, making up for much of the pandemic's decline in the workforce. But who's not back? - many older workers. NPR's Andrea Hsu reports from Southern Maryland. ANDREA HSU,...
NPR
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy
California voters will decide whether to amend their state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights. But it's unclear whether the amendment would allow abortions at any point in pregnancy. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are...
NPR
Those fake active shooter calls to schools? A similar thing happened before
In the last two weeks, even more schools around the country have gotten hoax calls claiming that active shooters were on their campuses. It's a continuation of a pattern that NPR has reported on. And now NPR has obtained new information that suggests this is not the first time that a scare campaign like this was conducted against U.S. schools. NPR's Odette Yousef and Jenna McLaughlin join us now.
Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies
Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
NPR
Short Wave
EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, SHORT WAVE-rs. Today we're starting out with the story of the birds and the bees - no, like, the actual birds and the bees. We're talking pollination. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) BARBER: OK, quick plant sex ed talk. Plants reproduce...
Comments / 0