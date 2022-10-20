ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Bird flu case confirmed in Dallas County

By Natasha Keicher
 4 days ago

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, has been confirmed in Dallas County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said Thursday.

The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Dallas County. According to the IDALS, the last confirmed case of bird flu in Iowa was on May 2.

Iowa DNR says mountain lion caught on camera in Des Moines backyard

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, said it isn’t surprising that a case of bird flu has been confirmed in Iowa as many other states have recently confirmed cases of the virus.

Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, the IDALS said. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials and the IDALS.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent detections of bird flu don’t present a public heath concern at this time, but consumers should still follow proper handling and cooking guidelines for poultry products.

