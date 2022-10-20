ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

1932 Ford Model B Donated To National Museum Of American History

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqkWh_0igmtKbW00

This is an interesting slice of history…

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has announced the donation of a 1932 Ford Model B. The rare pre-war American car has been kept in the same family since it was purchased new by Delbert McKinney. It will now reside in the museum for all to see on display in Washington, D.C.

Learn why Dodge isn’t joining NASCAR and who might be here.

Launching at the early stages of the Great Depression, the Ford Model B was a departure from the ubiquitous Model T. Featuring more creature comforts, including a smoother ride thanks to a more advanced chassis, it was a luxury cruiser for those who wanted to travel in style without paying the prices asked for more premium brands. Some have attributed its short production run to the fact it was relatively expensive.

Delbert McKinney saved up his wages earned at Pullman Porter and proudly purchased this ’32 Ford Model B. The family has honored his legacy by keeping the automobile in fantastic condition. Now, they want the public in general to appreciate the legacy, especially considering this is a prime example of how a black man was able to achieve the middle-class dream while living amidst discrimination in the early 20th Century. A car back then guaranteed more comfortable travel versus the segregated conditions on buses and trains, as well as the incidents of violence blacks sometimes faced while on public transit.

Apart from that, any well-preserved Model B is a rarity these days. Many were chopped up and turned into hot rods long ago, so to find one in such original condition is fantastic. For the McKinney family, the Ford represented freedom on so many levels. Not only did they use it to run errands and go to work, it was a pleasure ride for weekend getaways they might not have been able to enjoy otherwise.

This yet again proves the integral part the automobile has played in shaping the United States as well as much of the world in the last century. It’s no wonder so many feel affectionate toward the vehicles which liberated us from cramped, slow transportation methods.

Image: San Antonio Current

Comments / 4

wesley
4d ago

That shows what hard work and sense of self responsibility would and still can get you regardless of your skin color. People are letting special interest groups tell them they are less than they are and try to oppress them while claiming to be helping them. Nowadays like has been for ever you work for what you want and forget what anyone else thinks and you will succeed. We all GODS children.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military

On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Motorious

Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series

This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
89K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy