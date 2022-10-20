ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £130m Saudi move as he leaps to defence of Man United outcast amid reports no club wants to sign him on a free

Piers Morgan has leaped to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after recent reports suggested no club wanted to sign the Portuguese star this summer. Ronaldo has come under huge scrutiny this week after leaving the bench early in the midweek win against Tottenham before manager Erik ten Hag revealed he refused to come on.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola speechless after Erling Haaland’s latest Manchester City heroics

Pep Guardiola was stuck for words to describe Erling Haaland’s latest goalscoring heroics as Manchester City returned to winning ways.The prolific Norwegian struck twice – including one from the penalty spot – as City bounced back from last week’s loss at Liverpool with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.The striker’s double took his tally since joining the club to a remarkable 22 from just 15 appearances.With 17 of those goals having come in the Premier League he is already, after 11 games, just six behind last season’s golden-boot winning total.“My English language is not big enough,” said...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva

Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
fourfourtwo.com

Cristiano Ronaldo heading for 'messy end' at Manchester United, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville and Roy Keane had a heated discussion on Saturday night about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford is nearing a 'messy end'. Neville and ex-United team-mate Roy Keane were involved in a heated discussion about...
Yardbarker

Watch: Ten Hag insists Ronaldo situation has not affected Man United players

The sad state of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second season back at Manchester United has been widely covered and now, the 37-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is hanging in the balance. After refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham earlier this week, Ten Hag made the decision to...
90min

90min

