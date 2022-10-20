Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’
Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £130m Saudi move as he leaps to defence of Man United outcast amid reports no club wants to sign him on a free
Piers Morgan has leaped to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after recent reports suggested no club wanted to sign the Portuguese star this summer. Ronaldo has come under huge scrutiny this week after leaving the bench early in the midweek win against Tottenham before manager Erik ten Hag revealed he refused to come on.
Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
Pep Guardiola speechless after Erling Haaland’s latest Manchester City heroics
Pep Guardiola was stuck for words to describe Erling Haaland’s latest goalscoring heroics as Manchester City returned to winning ways.The prolific Norwegian struck twice – including one from the penalty spot – as City bounced back from last week’s loss at Liverpool with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.The striker’s double took his tally since joining the club to a remarkable 22 from just 15 appearances.With 17 of those goals having come in the Premier League he is already, after 11 games, just six behind last season’s golden-boot winning total.“My English language is not big enough,” said...
Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker
Manchester United are reportedly turning their attention to the United States in search of their new striker.
Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva
Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Cristiano Ronaldo heading for 'messy end' at Manchester United, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville and Roy Keane had a heated discussion on Saturday night about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford is nearing a 'messy end'. Neville and ex-United team-mate Roy Keane were involved in a heated discussion about...
Chelsea boss Graham Potter hauls £62m Marc Cucurella off after just 35 minutes vs Man Utd as fans all say same thing
GRAHAM POTTER hauled off £62million Marc Cucurella after just 35 MINUTES to try and stop Manchester United's midfield. The Chelsea boss started with a fluid 3-4-3 with the expensive summer signing from Brighton at left centre-back. But with just Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the middle of the park,...
Erik ten Hag reacts to Man Utd's stoppage time equaliser at Chelsea
Erik ten Hag's post-match quotes following Man Utd's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man Utd training
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Man Utd training after being dropped from the squad.
Watch: Ten Hag insists Ronaldo situation has not affected Man United players
The sad state of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second season back at Manchester United has been widely covered and now, the 37-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is hanging in the balance. After refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham earlier this week, Ten Hag made the decision to...
Graham Potter calms Kalidou Koulibaly injury fears with update
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has provided an update on Kalidou Koulibaly's injury situation.
Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea in the Champions League on TV and live stream services.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Maccabi Haifa - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners equal WSL record with 12th consecutive win
Arsenal equalled the WSL record for consecutive wins in their comfortable win over Liverpool.
Leeds 2-3 Fulham: Cottagers fight back to pile pressure on Jesse Marsch
Match report as Fulham come from behind to beat Leeds United 3-1 in the Premier League.
Tottenham remain confident Harry Kane will sign new contract
Tottenham Hotspur are confident that Harry Kane will commit his long-term future to the club and want to reach an agreement over a new contract in early 2023, 90min understands.
Aston Villa turn to Unai Emery after Ruben Amorim shuns potential switch
Aston Villa have made former Arsenal boss Unai Emery their number one target to succeed Steven Gerrard.
