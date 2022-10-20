Berry Law’s 'Reward A Veteran' program open for nominations

On Thursday, a press release from Berry Law announced its "Reward a Veteran" program is open for nominations.

See the press release below:

Each year on Veterans Day, Berry Law recognizes a Veteran who continues to serve their fellow Nebraskans in the community. The winning Veteran for 2022 will receive a $500 prize to celebrate their hard work and help the Veteran achieve their future goals. The nomination window is now open and will remain open until November 9, 2022.

Berry Law welcomes any member of the public to nominate a Veteran who makes a positive impact on Nebraska and its people either through their occupation or through volunteer work. The winner will be selected based on the nomination’s description of the Veteran and the work they perform to help make Nebraska a great place. When submitting nominations, please include examples of the Veteran’s contributions to the community, their personal attributes, and how their military service has inspired them to keep serving.

The nomination form is hosted at: jsberrylaw.com

Nominations for the award will be accepted until Wednesday November 9, 2022. Berry Law will announce the winner on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022.

Berry Law is proud to serve Veterans as part of its mission, and to employ Veterans to help fulfill that mission. Veterans constitute more than 30% of Berry Law’s team members, and help the firm serve thousands of Veterans nationwide. To learn more about Berry Law, the Veterans on the team, and what they do, visit BerryLawFirm.com .

Berry Law is a sponsor of MISSION: SERVICE on 3 News Now.

