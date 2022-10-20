ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Two Kansas City-area men charged with stealing dozens of guns from stores

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Two Kansas City metro men are charged with ramming a truck into two area gun stores and stealing dozens of weapons.

Federal prosecutors charged 19-year-old Deldrick Bryant and 19-year-old Benjamin Custis with two counts of burglary of a licensed firearms dealer.

The two men are charged with stealing guns from Free State Gun Company in Basehor on Oct. 16. The next day, they were accused of committing a similar crime at Up In Arms in De Soto.

Kansas man ordered to pay $120K after sales tax violations

According to a criminal complaint, the men broke into the businesses and took 75 guns and rifle platforms.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from both gun stores. According to court documents, the video shows a white Ford pickup being used to ram the front doors of the businesses and allow the thieves to get inside.

A criminal complaint shows Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents located the truck in Kansas City after the burglaries and began following it.

Investigators seize guns, drugs, 6 stolen vehicles in Bonner Springs

As officers tried to stop the truck, the driver hit a parked car, and the people in the truck ran away from the crash. Kansas City, Missouri, police arrested the suspects a short time later.

Detectives recovered several firearms inside the pickup. The guns had been reported stolen from the gun store. ATF agents searched Bryant’s home and recovered more stolen weapons, according to court documents.

