Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver ranks No. 25 on list of best cities for remote workersSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Related
Man accused of shooting, killing boss over paycheck typo
A former security guard accused of murdering his boss in Aurora last Thursday refused to appear in court Monday morning for his first advisement.
Girl dies in Denver shooting, police investigating
A girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Park Hill and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.
Man injured after reported shooting on I-225, Monday morning
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 225 near 6th Avenue, Monday morning. At about 6:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a shooting, according to police. A man had suffered injuries that were not...
Another deadly Denver house party shooting
For the second Sunday in a row, Adams County Sheriff's investigators search for clues to a house party shooting that left one dead and several injured. The Sheriff's Office early Sunday tweeted they received 911 calls reporting a shooting at a house party in the 100 block of east 70th Avenue, west of I-25, between highways 270 and 76. Though the address appears in Denver, it's in unincorporated Adams County.
Woman killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Man avoids jail in deadly high-speed crash after reaching deal with Denver DA
DENVER — A man charged in a high-speed crash in 2021 that left a man dead and his young daughter injured will avoid serving any time in jail after reaching a deal with the Denver District Attorney's Office. Evidence presented at trial would have shown that Patrick Layden was...
Man accused of threatening Fairview HS students bonds out of jail
BOULDER, Colo. — An 18-year-old man is going through a 72-hour mental health treatment and evaluation after, police said, he posted a threat against students at Fairview High School. Police arrested him on Wednesday, and he posted bond two days later. On Monday, at the request of the district...
Woman dies after being shot in Aurora home
Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a gunshot on Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
2 arrested after juvenile shot, killed near DU campus in Denver
Police in Denver announced on Sunday the arrests of two men in connection with the shooting death of a juvenile male near the University of Denver campus early Saturday morning.
Charges filed against dog owners for fatal pit bull attack in Colorado
According to a news release from the Office of the First Judicial District of Colorado, charges have been filed against the dog owners of two pit bulls that fatally attacked an 89-year-old grandmother in Golden earlier this year. The incident occurred on September 14, in the victim, Mary Gehring's, backyard....
Man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old sister
DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his half-sister in Denver. Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills. He was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison.
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
Lakewood homicide suspect found dead
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After hours of negotiation by Denver's Metro SWAT team and Lakewood Police (LPD), a suspect wanted in a homicide earlier this month was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 35-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was identified as the suspect following an investigation into a homicide at a...
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Aurora now in custody
A woman is in custody after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora on Saturday evening.
1 killed, 2 injured in Denver house party shooting
DENVER — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a house party Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Beach Court, which is in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
'It's unbelievably frustrating': Recent rash of youth violence in metro Denver aggravates intervention specialist
DENVER — A house party in Adams County last weekend. An apartment building near the University of Denver early Saturday morning. Another house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. All were the scenes of shootings in which people under the age of 18 were either killed or wounded...
University neighborhood shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 suspects in custody
Police said that an early morning shooting in Denver's University neighborhood on Saturday left one person dead.
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
Colorado food truck fraudster gets 18 months in jail
DENVER — A Denver District Court judge sentenced Larry Perez to 18 months in the Denver County Jail on Friday for violating a 2019 order banning him from the food truck industry, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. In a related case, the judge also ordered Manuel Perez, Larry’s...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0