ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Man injured after reported shooting on I-225, Monday morning

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 225 near 6th Avenue, Monday morning. At about 6:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a shooting, according to police. A man had suffered injuries that were not...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Another deadly Denver house party shooting

For the second Sunday in a row, Adams County Sheriff's investigators search for clues to a house party shooting that left one dead and several injured. The Sheriff's Office early Sunday tweeted they received 911 calls reporting a shooting at a house party in the 100 block of east 70th Avenue, west of I-25, between highways 270 and 76. Though the address appears in Denver, it's in unincorporated Adams County.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old sister

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his half-sister in Denver. Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills. He was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Lakewood homicide suspect found dead

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — After hours of negotiation by Denver's Metro SWAT team and Lakewood Police (LPD), a suspect wanted in a homicide earlier this month was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 35-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was identified as the suspect following an investigation into a homicide at a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

1 killed, 2 injured in Denver house party shooting

DENVER — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a house party Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Beach Court, which is in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado food truck fraudster gets 18 months in jail

DENVER — A Denver District Court judge sentenced Larry Perez to 18 months in the Denver County Jail on Friday for violating a 2019 order banning him from the food truck industry, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. In a related case, the judge also ordered Manuel Perez, Larry’s...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy