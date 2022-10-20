For the second Sunday in a row, Adams County Sheriff's investigators search for clues to a house party shooting that left one dead and several injured. The Sheriff's Office early Sunday tweeted they received 911 calls reporting a shooting at a house party in the 100 block of east 70th Avenue, west of I-25, between highways 270 and 76. Though the address appears in Denver, it's in unincorporated Adams County.

