Read full article on original website
Related
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
NPR
Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
NPR
What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid?
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he faces Democrat Charlie Crist in a debate Monday. Tonight, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is facing off with his Democratic challenger, the former Florida governor Charlie Crist, in their first and only debate before next month's election. Polling shows DeSantis with an average 10 point advantage. And the outcome of the race might tell us how his leadership has resonated with Florida voters, like his response during the pandemic, pushing against federal guidance on masking and vaccines.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen financial losses a year after she invested in a SPAC that's set to marge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform.
NPR
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate
The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
NPR
For Democrats to keep control of the Senate, New Hampshire race is a must win
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan won her last race by 1,000 votes. This time she's facing a stronger than expected challenge from a far-right candidate stressing the impact of inflation. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. New Hampshire is a must-win state for Democrats in their campaign to keep control of the Senate. Democratic...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
MARTA: Hey, NPR POLITICS PODCAST. This is Marta (ph) in Portland, Ore. I'm standing outside of the DMV, where I registered my car and was given a license plate that ends in NPR. (LAUGHTER) MARTA: This podcast was recorded at... ASHLEY LOPEZ, HOST:. 12:04 Central time on Monday, October 24,...
NPR
Some GOP Candidates Are Struggling. Can Mitch McConnell Save Them?
More than $1.6 billion has been spent or booked on TV ads in a dozen Senate races, with $3 out of every $4 being spent in six states — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and Ohio, according to an NPR analysis of data provided by the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.
Trump aides reportedly face pressure to testify in Mar-a-Lago case – live
Prosecutors urging two aides for more information about how documents were handled at the resort – follow all the latest news
NPR
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on abortion, onslaught of GOP advertising
The Senate race in Wisconsin is one of a handful that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Over the summer, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson looked vulnerable to a challenge by Democrat Mandela Barnes. But now, polling shows that Barnes is trailing Johnson, with just two weeks to go until Election Day. I sat down with Lieutenant Governor Barnes after a meet-and-greet with Latino voters in Milwaukee. And when I asked him about the momentum in this race, he didn't seem worried.
“They’re closing in”: Experts say DOJ may “force” Trump aide to testify after he pleads the Fifth
Federal prosecutors investigating the trove of national security documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence are ramping up pressure on reluctant witnesses in the case, according to The New York Times. Prosecutors have expressed skepticism about the initial account provided by Walt Nauta, a "little-known figure who worked...
NPR
Calif. amendment sparks debate about the concept of fetal viability during pregnancy
California voters will decide whether to amend their state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights. But it's unclear whether the amendment would allow abortions at any point in pregnancy. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. California voters are deciding whether to add a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights. But specifics are...
NPR
Inside the 'constitutional sheriff' movement
NPR's Cheryl Thompson speaks with Maurice Chammah of the Marshall Project to talk about the growing "constitutional sheriff" movement and what its aims are. As the midterms near, you may be thinking about or have already decided who you're going to vote for in major races like the House, the Senate, or governor. But across the country, hundreds of races are taking place for an office that doesn't get as much attention - sheriffs. Maria Shamma is a reporter with the Marshall Project, an outlet that focuses on the criminal justice system. He says the role of sheriff is crucial and often powerful. And increasingly, some of them are embracing radical ideas, including one known as the constitutional sheriff.
NPR
What's next after Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
The House Jan. 6th committee has subpoenaed former President Trump. NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman about what could happen next. CHERYL W THOMPSON, HOST:. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is waiting for a response from...
NPR
Jury selection to begin in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial
Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former President Trump's family business. The Trump Organization is accused of evading taxes by compensating employees through off-the-books benefits. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Jury selection begins this morning in Manhattan in the trial of former President Trump's family businesses. NPR's Ilya Marritz reports...
Comments / 0