NPR's Cheryl Thompson speaks with Maurice Chammah of the Marshall Project to talk about the growing "constitutional sheriff" movement and what its aims are. As the midterms near, you may be thinking about or have already decided who you're going to vote for in major races like the House, the Senate, or governor. But across the country, hundreds of races are taking place for an office that doesn't get as much attention - sheriffs. Maria Shamma is a reporter with the Marshall Project, an outlet that focuses on the criminal justice system. He says the role of sheriff is crucial and often powerful. And increasingly, some of them are embracing radical ideas, including one known as the constitutional sheriff.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO