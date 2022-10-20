ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Young voters in Milwaukee share the biggest issues motivating them to vote

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Chanting in non-English language). SUMMER: Mark Denning, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, rallied the crowd. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK DENNING: This is the largest Native population in the state of Wisconsin, and your vote matters. (CHEERING) DENNING: We - it does. Go ahead,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NPR

What does a polarizing first term mean for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection bid?

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he faces Democrat Charlie Crist in a debate Monday. Tonight, Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is facing off with his Democratic challenger, the former Florida governor Charlie Crist, in their first and only debate before next month's election. Polling shows DeSantis with an average 10 point advantage. And the outcome of the race might tell us how his leadership has resonated with Florida voters, like his response during the pandemic, pushing against federal guidance on masking and vaccines.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
NPR

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz face off in their first debate

The contest for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate is among the closest and most closely watched in the country. It features two very high-profile candidates - Republican Mehmet Oz, better known as the celebrity TV doctor, and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May and only recently resumed a full campaign schedule. Tomorrow, they will hold their only debate. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

MARTA: Hey, NPR POLITICS PODCAST. This is Marta (ph) in Portland, Ore. I'm standing outside of the DMV, where I registered my car and was given a license plate that ends in NPR. (LAUGHTER) MARTA: This podcast was recorded at... ASHLEY LOPEZ, HOST:. 12:04 Central time on Monday, October 24,...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on abortion, onslaught of GOP advertising

The Senate race in Wisconsin is one of a handful that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Over the summer, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson looked vulnerable to a challenge by Democrat Mandela Barnes. But now, polling shows that Barnes is trailing Johnson, with just two weeks to go until Election Day. I sat down with Lieutenant Governor Barnes after a meet-and-greet with Latino voters in Milwaukee. And when I asked him about the momentum in this race, he didn't seem worried.
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Inside the 'constitutional sheriff' movement

NPR's Cheryl Thompson speaks with Maurice Chammah of the Marshall Project to talk about the growing "constitutional sheriff" movement and what its aims are. As the midterms near, you may be thinking about or have already decided who you're going to vote for in major races like the House, the Senate, or governor. But across the country, hundreds of races are taking place for an office that doesn't get as much attention - sheriffs. Maria Shamma is a reporter with the Marshall Project, an outlet that focuses on the criminal justice system. He says the role of sheriff is crucial and often powerful. And increasingly, some of them are embracing radical ideas, including one known as the constitutional sheriff.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

What's next after Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump

The House Jan. 6th committee has subpoenaed former President Trump. NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with former deputy assistant attorney general Harry Litman about what could happen next. CHERYL W THOMPSON, HOST:. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is waiting for a response from...
NPR

Jury selection to begin in the Trump Organization's tax evasion trial

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former President Trump's family business. The Trump Organization is accused of evading taxes by compensating employees through off-the-books benefits. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Jury selection begins this morning in Manhattan in the trial of former President Trump's family businesses. NPR's Ilya Marritz reports...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy