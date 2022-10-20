Lola Anita Sams Waldron, 92, of Rockport, WV, passed away at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV, on October 19, 2022. She was born November 11, 1929, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Ralph O. Sams and Gladys Herdman Sams. She is survived by four children, Tom (Carol) Waldron of Mineral Wells, WV, Kathy (Bob) Dowler of Rockport, WV, Mike (Stephanie) Waldron of Rockport, and Eric (Kathy) Waldron of Columbus, OH; Also surviving is her brother, Ralph Sams, Jr. (Wilma) of Parkersburg; sisters, Wanda Dille of Mineral Wells, WV and Lorna Wright of Belleville, WV; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

