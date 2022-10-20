Read full article on original website
WTAP
The Station carry-out hosts chili cook-off to benefit Humane Society in Marietta
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the sixth year the Station carry out in Belpre has hosted a chili cook-off that will benefit the Humane Society of Marietta. 100% of the proceeds made today from the cook-off will be donated to the Humane Society in Marietta. 18 different chilis were submitted...
WTAP
Obituary: Stewart, Betty M.
Betty M. Stewart, 88, of Rockport, WV, passed away on October 20, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg. She was born on October 28th, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Thirza Bowersock Kerr. Betty was retired from Hills Department Store. She enjoyed flowers and...
WTAP
Public Art Committee is currently searching for local artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Public Art Committee along with Marietta Main Street are searching for artists within 90 miles of Marietta.T. They will be hiring six artists who will create a gallery style art exhibition along the Post St. bike path. This art project falls under the same project...
WTAP
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
WTAP
Obituary: Waldron, Lola Anita Sams
Lola Anita Sams Waldron, 92, of Rockport, WV, passed away at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV, on October 19, 2022. She was born November 11, 1929, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Ralph O. Sams and Gladys Herdman Sams. She is survived by four children, Tom (Carol) Waldron of Mineral Wells, WV, Kathy (Bob) Dowler of Rockport, WV, Mike (Stephanie) Waldron of Rockport, and Eric (Kathy) Waldron of Columbus, OH; Also surviving is her brother, Ralph Sams, Jr. (Wilma) of Parkersburg; sisters, Wanda Dille of Mineral Wells, WV and Lorna Wright of Belleville, WV; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Raymond Calvin
Raymond Calvin Smith, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 17, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on December 28, 1925, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Edward and Maggie Davis Smith. Raymond had proudly served his country during World War II. He was a...
WTAP
Local schools promote a drug-free life through Red Ribbon Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red Ribbon Week is a drug prevention initiative schools across the Mid-Ohio Valley do. This week, multiple Wood County schools are participating. If you walk through the halls of a handful of Wood County schools this week, you may find Batman, a hippie, or even a Disney character because of themed days. You’d also see Halloween parties and educational activities.
WTAP
Obituary: Dailey, Cecelia Anne
Cecelia Anne Dailey, 65, of Belleville, WV, passed away on October 18, 2022, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. She was born on September 22, 1957, in Langley, VA, the daughter of Jack Ray Sampson of Elkview, WV, and the late Marilyn Jean Scott Schmucke of Cairo, WV.
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Icie
Icie Jones, 88, of Marietta, OH. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Icie was born Icie Frances Groves on October 27, 1933, to Dix and Dale Chapman Groves in Calvin, Nicholas Co., WV. She graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Accounting and...
WTAP
Obituary: Steed, Donald Ray
Donald Ray Steed, 56, of Vienna, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Marietta will offer after-hours transportation services starting January 1st
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta currently has a public transportation line that runs until 3p.m., starting at the beginning of the new year that will change. Marietta will offer a new transportation system that will run 4p.m.- 3a.m. Monday-Saturday and 8-2p.m. on Sundays. This comes after the city saw a...
WTAP
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of cold case investigators is coming to the Wood County area to look into a 14-year old cold case. In February of 2008, Judy Petty died in a structure fire at her family’s farm. Petty’s family and others saying that Judy died before...
WTAP
Gov. DeWine announces $10.2 million in Ohio court backlog reduction program awards
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier...
WTAP
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman pleads guilty in the Southern District of West Virginia to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 5, 2022, Ashley Kawczynski,...
