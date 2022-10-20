Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police recover stolen vehicle from Kentucky
A Metropolis man was arrested and a stolen vehicle from Kentucky recovered in Metropolis on Sunday. Metropolis Police said they received a call from a person who stated her vehicle had been stolen in Kentucky. She had reported it to the Kentucky State Police a few weeks ago, but added she had received a phone call that her vehicle was spotted in the area of the Spence apartments.
wsiu.org
Police identify the victim and the suspect in a deadly Carbondale shooting
Police have identified the victim and the suspect in the deadly shooting Sunday morning in Carbondale. Investigators say the victim was 19-year-old Jacob Gary of Marion. The suspect wanted for the murder is 20-year-old Daurice Morse from Cairo. Police say the two were acquaintances and were involved in an ongoing...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop on Saturday led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a van on Old Mayfield Road around 6 p.m. Deputies said the driver, 61-year-old James D. Greer of Paducah, had no license plate, no registration and no insurance. He was also reportedly driving on a suspended license.
KFVS12
5th annual Cram the Cruiser event hosted by Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office will host the 5th annual Cram the Cruiser. You’ll find the unlocked cruiser parked at the following Dollar General locations:. Nov. 1-2 - 3465 SR 303 (near KY 303 and KY 1890) Nov. 3-4 - 920 Paducah Road...
wsiu.org
A Marion man is jailed for a shooting incident last month in Carbondale
A suspect wanted in a shooting incident last month in Carbondale has been arrested. Carbondale Police say 35-year-old Rodney Brooks of Marion was arrested in Springfield last week and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. He is currently jailed in Jackson County. The victim in the September 10 incident...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Carbondale Police Department investigating homicide
CARBONDALE, IL — City of Carbondale police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to shots fired in the 200 block of West College Street. The officers were conducting foot patrols in the area around 1:30 a.m. when a disturbance broke out, according to a Carbondale Police Department news release. Several shots were fired, and the officers responded to the area. The officers found an individual with gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts, according to the release. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where they succumbed to their injuries.
KFVS12
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
Cairo man wanted in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting; considered armed and dangerous
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting; victim in critical condition
2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting; victim in critical condition
wpsdlocal6.com
Police find woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. The Police Department says 26-year-old Savannah Grundy was reported missing after she didn't show up at her workplace Friday. She was last seen leaving her home on North 8th Street. Grundy is described as a White...
kbsi23.com
Charleston police investigating deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police received a call at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 of a person shot at 724 Warren Street. Officers found the body of Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston. There are no suspects in custody. The Charleston...
KFVS12
Carbondale man indicted on 1st degree murder charges
Carbondale man indicted on 1st degree murder charges
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
KFVS12
Benton man's body recovered from Kentucky Lake
Benton man's body recovered from Kentucky Lake
Magic 95.1
Marion woman killed in Route 37 crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police have released more information about a fatal traffic crash that happened Friday afternoon on Route 37 in Williamson County. According to ISP, the driver of a southbound Dodge sedan crossed the centerline near Villa Way, hitting a northbound vehicle head-on. The...
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. According to DPS, they received a call about a shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Warren Street. When they arrived, officers said they found...
radionwtn.com
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests
Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
KFVS12
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
KFVS12
No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval
No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval
KFVS12
74-year-old man killed in UTV crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man passed away after he was involved in a UTV crash Saturday evening, October 22. The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on private property south of Scott City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph M. Waechter was driving a...
