'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Michigan AG Nessel: “We could honestly lose our democracy.”
The Big Lie continues to spread among the Republican Party, and according to the New York Times and Washington Post, election deniers make up the majority of GOP candidates in this year’s elections. Yet as Election Day nears, Republicans have focused people’s attention “on wedge issues that really don’t impact people’s everyday lives,” says Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel. It’s part of a strategy to distract the public from larger issues, she says. “Inflation will go up and down in the course of our lifetimes but once you lose the fundamental right to vote, once you lose the right to have autonomy over your own body, it’s likely that it’s never coming back.” That’s a potent point in Michigan, where people will vote on a ballot measure this November to codify Roe in the state’s constitution. But Nessel cautions that the fight for abortion rights won’t end there. “If this ballot proposal were to pass…it’s going to be challenged,” Nessel tells Ali Velshi. “And guess who has to defend it? The Michigan Attorney General.”Oct. 22, 2022.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
Politicians can't hide on abortion anymore. Good.
President Joe Biden told attendees at a Democratic National Committee event last Wednesday that restoring abortion rights nationally would be at the top of his agenda in the new Congress — if Democrats retain control of both chambers, that is. Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted in response that he’s “got news for President Biden”: Republicans will “have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!”
Key candidate contributes to voter intimidation problem in Arizona
The real-world consequences of Republicans’ election lies and conspiracy theories are painfully common. Arizona, for example, is not only holding some of the nation’s most important and competitive statewide races this year, it’s also been a hotbed for right-wing election madness in the wake of Donald Trump’s narrow defeat in the Grand Canyon State two years ago.
In classified docs case, latest DOJ moves add to Trump’s troubles
Donald Trump threw another online tantrum yesterday, and there was no great mystery as to why. Jury selection is now underway in the case against the former president’s business, with prosecutors alleging that the Trump Organization committed a series of crimes, including tax fraud. But that’s hardly the only...
Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin: “Most Americans truly have far more in common than they realize.”
Utah is in midst of its most competitive senate race in decades, as incumbent Republican Mike Lee faces off against former Republican-turned-Independent Evan McMullin. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to McMullin about his campaign, and how he would serve as a “true Independent” in the senate. Oct. 24, 2022.
GOP loses pre-election bid to mess with Pennsylvania's votes
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday blocked Republican efforts to automatically toss ballots with missing signatures or incorrect dates, affirming a lower court's decision to allow what's known as ballot “curing.”. Republicans nationwide have prioritized what critics call voter suppression measures ahead of this year’s midterm elections, using various...
Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena
The midterm elections are just around the corner, and Democratic candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard with their pitches to the American people. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with Jonathan about the Democrats' chances of maintaining the House in November, and whether Donald Trump will honor the subpoena from the January 6 Committee.Oct. 23, 2022.
Midterm election turnout on pace more typical of presidential elections
Rachel Maddow reports on the voter turnout so far in states that have early voting and notes that the numbers in many states are breaking midterm election records and are on a pace more common to presidential elections than midterms. Oct. 25, 2022.
Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.
This week, #VelshiAcrossAmerica is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about what matters most to them, including reproductive rights (which are literally on the ballot in Michigan), and the promise of free and fair elections and the rule of law. “People want to know that they have reproductive rights, and that they have access to health care when they need it,” says Kelly Dillaha. “If you are being forced to have a baby that you didn’t expect to have because you were raped, that’s an economic issue for you.” “It’s abortion,” that’s the top issue, says college journalist Lily Guiney, but the fate of elections is also on voters’ minds. “You’re not likely to see as many young people going ‘oh my God, I am so, so concerned about election integrity.’ But they’re concerned about it in ways that manifest differently.” Republican Wayne Bradley agrees the election deniers are exhausting. “It frustrates me to see people that I know personally that still, you know, kinda won’t let that go.”Oct. 23, 2022.
Republicans bolster Biden’s warning about the GOP and the economy
When President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the White House on Friday morning, it was ostensibly to boast about the newest data on the deficit, but the Democrat also took the opportunity to deliver an election-season message about the economy more broadly. “If you’re worried about the economy, you need...
Pittsburgh Trump voters say they would vote for him again
In a new focus group of Pittsburgh-based Trump voters led by Elise Jordan, most in the group say they would vote again for the former president. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 24, 2022.
Dem, GOP voters both see opposing party as 'grave threat' to U.S., polling shows
Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe
Justice Clarence Thomas has granted Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., request for a temporary stay for his requirement to testify in Georgia's probe into allegations of alleged election interference in 2020.Oct. 24, 2022.
