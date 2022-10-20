Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for possibly burglarizing Pit Stop Store in Big Bend Sunday
BIG BEND, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested for burglarizing the Pit Stop Store in Big Bend on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. Doug Wakefield, the owner of the store, called deputies and told them about a burglary in-progress. He said that the suspect had broken a window and gained entry to the business. An off-duty employee, who lives near the business, told Wakefield about this.
krcrtv.com
Missing Northstate man found dead, police confirm
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A man reported missing from McCloud earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Mt Shasta Police Department broke the news Monday, confirming they found the missing man, 44-year-old Nicholas Alan Cooper, dead. However, they were unable to provide further details. Police...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest a man for firing a shot after an argument Sunday
CHICO, Calif. - Updated 12:50 a.m. Chico police arrested a man after officers say he fired a single round after an altercation with a family member Sunday. Officers established a perimeter around the home and neighboring homes on the 300 block of Newport Dr. were put under a shelter in place order while responding to the call Sunday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Standoff in Chico ends peacefully with one detained
CHICO, CALIF. — A standoff in Chico ended peacefully earlier today. It started around 3:21 PM today, when Chico Police responded to the 300 block of Newport Drive after a shots fired report came in. They arrived to the residence and found 56-year old Lonnie Davis had fired a single round from a handgun after an altercation with a family member.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera
CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
actionnewsnow.com
Person taken to hospital Saturday night after being hit by car in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near the intersection of Ivy Street and W 3rd Street on Saturday at around 11:41 p.m. Police determined that the person was trying to cross Ivy Street when...
krcrtv.com
Concerns from locals lead to drug house arrests in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — After hearing concerns from locals during National Night Out earlier this month, officers with the Redding Police Department's (RPD) Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) searched a drug house and arrested three people for various drug-related charges. At around noon on Thursday, officers arrived at the suspected drug...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
actionnewsnow.com
Gun, suspected fentanyl found in Redding home, 2 arrested
REDDING, Calif. - Two people were arrested after officers located a gun and fentanyl at a home officers called a drug house. The Redding Police Department said they learned that 70-year-old Patrick Borges of Redding was in unlawful possession of a gun. Officers contacted Borges at his home on Mountain...
krcrtv.com
Vegetation Fire burns into the Bradley Fire scar on Mt. Bradley base
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — The Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department, along with CalFire, U.S Forest Service, and the Mt. Shasta Fire Department, is on scene of a Vegetation Fire west of Dunsmuir City Park at the base of Mount Bradley. Officials say the fire is estimated to be 3-5 acres and is...
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake man held to answer for the murder of his boyfriend
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary hearing was held for a Shasta Lake man accused of beating his boyfriend to death with a baseball bat during an argument in their home earlier this year. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said 52-year-old Peter Attanasio was held to answer for...
krcrtv.com
Crews contain structure fire in Magalia
MAGALIA, CALIF. — CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a house fire in Magalia earlier tonight. The blaze broke out at a structure along Woodward Drive in Magalia. Residents in the home were able to safely evacuate as fire crews started fighting the flames. Around 6:00 PM, CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Chico Construction Worker Killed in Cement Explosion
Fatal Cement Explosion Occurs Near Boeing Avenue Involving Construction Worker. A Chico construction worker was killed on October 21 in a cement explosion that involved a concrete mixer close to the airport. Officers with the Chico Police Department responded to an emergency call around 3:49 p.m. at a construction project near Boeing Avenue. When they arrived, along with Butte medics, they discovered an unresponsive man close to a concrete pumping truck.
Paradise Post
District attorney, police not worried about fentanyl and Halloween
Despite social media warnings warning parents about fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey isn’t concerned — noting that such concerns come up every once in a while. “I remember when I was a kid … people were going to put razor blades in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl and drug trafficking in Redding
Police say they can normally tell when a large amount of fentanyl is dropped off and sold on the streets because that's when medical 9-1-1 calls increase for overdose. Like any drug, law enforcement says fentanyl is unfortunately easy to obtain for people who want to use it. They do what they can to try and prevent drug trafficking while preserving life.
actionnewsnow.com
Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99
CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
krcrtv.com
Dozens of Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly three dozen passengers of a Greyhound bus were stranded at the Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street in Redding on Thursday. Some of the approximately 35 passengers told KRCR they arrived in Redding after departing from Sacramento around 5 a.m., which was previously delayed from the night before.
