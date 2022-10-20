CARLY RAE JEPSEN: (Singing) California, it crossed my mind once we were pressed into the... STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: Carly Rae Jepsen first broke through about a decade ago with a song called "Call Me Maybe," which is basically a perfect three-minute pop song. But it didn't necessarily seem like she was going to have the crazy staying power that she has had. She has been remarkably consistent across the albums she's put out. So I was really excited to hear this new record, "The Loneliest Time." And the first thing that stood out for me about this record is how versatile she is and how many kind of different kinds of pop songs and different approaches to pop songs she takes on a record that still feels consistent.

