CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
CBS Sports
NFL investigating officials after video appears to show them getting autograph from Mike Evans, per report
Two NFL officials may have found themselves in hot water due to their actions following the Carolina Panthers' 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday. According to NFL Media, the league is reviewing an incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL Week 7 injury roundup: Ryan Tannehill, Breece Hall, DK Metcalf among big names hurt
Injuries happen every week in the NFL, but big-name bruises were especially common across the league in Week 7. Almost no position was left untouched in terms of significant names going down, and one team could be forced to make a change at quarterback depending on additional medical tests. Here...
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Set for MRI
Jones (knee) is set to have an MRI on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. After exiting Sunday's victory over the Steelers early, Jones will receive additional imaging Monday to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in the contest. The safety appears likely to miss some game action moving forward, but more clarity will be provided to his status following the MRI. If Jones is forced to miss time, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem will likely see increased usage.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Team-high receiving yardage Sunday
Lamb brought in four of six targets for 70 yards and netted minus-4 yards on one carry in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over the Lions on Sunday. Lamb's receiving yardage total was a team high, while his reception tally was second behind only the team-high five catches secured by Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz. Lamb's first game back with Dak Prescott didn't result in better numbers than he compiled in a couple of his games with Cooper Rush under center, but the third-year receiver naturally should have a chance to reignite his chemistry with the talented quarterback the more they play together moving forward.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Landon Collins: Moves back to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars for the first time since joining the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 4. The 28-year-old logged one tackle while playing 23 defensive snaps alongside Dane Belton, as the two operated as New York's backup safeties behind Julian Love and Xavier McKinney in Week 7. Collins could continue to help fill in if Jason Pinnock (ankle) remains sidelined against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Chase Claypool trade rumors: Teams expect Steelers receiver to be available at deadline, per report
With the NFL trade deadline just over a week away, teams are beginning to pick up the phone and inquire about players who may be available. One big name that could potentially be on the move is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. Per ESPN, Claypool is one of the...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game
Gage picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Gage reeled in four of his five targets for 39 yards. He tended to a hamstring injury for the first four weeks of the campaign, so the fifth-year wide receiver may have aggravated the issue.
CBS Sports
Rams' Kyren Williams: Return to practice looming
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that the team may be able to start discussing Williams (ankle) return from injured reserve following Week 8, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Williams picked up a high-ankle sprain during the season opener and has been sidelined since. He was given a...
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: More frustration in Week 7 loss
Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Green Bay. Rodgers' pedestrian stat line, which included a figure of 5.5 yards per attempt, underscores...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Hurts ankle in Week 7
Hubbard injured his ankle during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. With Christian McCaffrey out of town, Hubbard got the start in Carolina's first contest following the trade, working in tandem with D'Onta Foreman before departing in the fourth quarter. Prior to his exit, Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and one touchdown and gathered in two of three targets for 10 yards. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hubbard "could have come back in if needed," suggesting that his injury is viewed as relatively minor.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
