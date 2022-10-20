Read full article on original website
GM confirms profit forecast despite 'challenging' environment
General Motors confirmed its full-year financial forecast Tuesday, lifting shares as it reported strong consumer demand in spite of a "challenging" environment with grinding inflation. Pricing remains strong, demand remains strong for our product," Jacobson said on a conference call with reporters.
A lost decade in the stock market is likely as long as oil prices continue to trend higher, Stifel says
"If commodities instead soar (oil/war), then it's extremely unlikely the S&P 500 meaningfully rises, based on all secular bear market precedents."
Helbiz Signs Merger Agreement with Wheels, Potentially Doubling Full Year Revenue
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it has signed an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Wheels Labs, Inc. (“Wheels”). Wheels was founded in 2018 and is led by veterans of the micro-mobility and shared transportation industries. Wheels was founded by Jonathan and Joshua Viner, investments were led by Ben Boyer, General Partner of Tenaya Capital; Duncan Davidson, a founding partner at Bullpen Capital; and Tarkan Maner, former CEO at Wyse and Nexenta and current Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. Wheels CEO Marco McCottry — who had prior stints at...
