One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana man killed after car crashes into tree Saturday night
A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday.
Driver killed in Washington Parish crash
Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash, authorities say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, according to authorities. They say the crash happened around 10 p.m. near the area of North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane. According to authorities, James Brandon Brewer,...
Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
Hammond man killed in I-55 crash
Troopers say Brandon Whittington, 30, was driving southbound when his car ran off the road and into a ditch before it hit a tree. Whittington died at the scene.
NOPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Central City on Sunday night
According to police, a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street just before 10 p.m. on Claiborne Avenue.
Northbound Causeway bridge reopens after two-vehicle crash
NEW ORLEANS — The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway northbound has reopened after a crash on Monday morning. Authorities say the bridge closed shortly after 7:00 a.m. when two vehicles crashed at mile marker 11. Causeway officials say injuries are reported but the extent of those injuries and how many people...
Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 30-year-old Hammond man died Saturday night (Oct. 22) when the car he was driving veered off Interstate 55 and struck a tree, the Louisiana State Police said. The 9:45 p.m. accident claimed the life of Brandon Whittington. Police said he was traveling southbound on I-55...
34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash
A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
One dead in Claiborne Avenue crash early Sunday, police say
A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into an oak tree on North Claiborne Avenue near Gordon Street. The New Orleans Police Department said the accident ocurred at about 4:40 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The NOPD has not released any...
Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
Juvenile shot in Marrero as witnesses chased away armed burglary suspect JPSO says
MARRERO, La. — A juvenile was shot in Marrero as witnesses chased a burglary suspect attempting to steal from vehicles in the area. It happened in the 400 block of Avenue L in Marrero at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joe Lopinto, an unidentified...
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for person of interest in several burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish say they are searching for a person of interest in connection with several burglaries. Authorities say they are asking for the public’s help to locate the person of interest named Alvin Roy Phillips, 50. The burglaries took place over the...
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire. James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
Man fatally shot at a Little Woods apartment as N.O. struggles with crime crisis
NEW ORLEANS — An altercation between two people ended with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods neighborhood. According to New Orleans Police, a 23-year-old man died Sunday after he allegedly got into an altercation with a known male suspect at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane.
