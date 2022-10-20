ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Driver killed in Washington Parish crash

Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL

Northbound Causeway bridge reopens after two-vehicle crash

NEW ORLEANS — The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway northbound has reopened after a crash on Monday morning. Authorities say the bridge closed shortly after 7:00 a.m. when two vehicles crashed at mile marker 11. Causeway officials say injuries are reported but the extent of those injuries and how many people...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 30-year-old Hammond man died Saturday night (Oct. 22) when the car he was driving veered off Interstate 55 and struck a tree, the Louisiana State Police said. The 9:45 p.m. accident claimed the life of Brandon Whittington. Police said he was traveling southbound on I-55...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash

A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

One dead in Claiborne Avenue crash early Sunday, police say

A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into an oak tree on North Claiborne Avenue near Gordon Street. The New Orleans Police Department said the accident ocurred at about 4:40 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The NOPD has not released any...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrz.com

Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy