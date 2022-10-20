Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Full match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins from WWE Wrestlemania 38
Xaher Badra I'm talking about the Kane imposter on these pages. He's upset Jericho and punk got bigger pushes than Kane. Chris Jericho likes viral tweet that criticizes CM Punk's behavior in AEW - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · October 23, 2022. Jeremy Stevens Damn, I thought Sammy...
nodq.com
CM Punk returning to AEW from suspension looks to be “doubtful” for the time being
As previously noted, it has been speculated that there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that AEW is in talks with CM Punk about the future but it looks “doubtful” at the moment that he will return from suspension. Meltzer wrote the following…
nodq.com
How much money Kurt Angle wanted to wrestle for AEW
As previously noted, Kurt Angle revealed that he turned down contract offers from AEW. During a Q&A for his podcast, Angle revealed how much money he wanted…. “Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be for a substantial amount of money. I do remember, Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like 4 years ago and I said, ‘For 10 matches, I want $3 million.’ That’s 300 grand a match.”
nodq.com
What is being said about AEW’s backstage morale amidst internet rumors
As previously noted, there was reportedly a physical altercation between members of The Elite and CM Punk after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event when The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. During his podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller addressed internet rumors...
nodq.com
AEW wrestler calls out report regarding extras close to Thunder Rosa not being booked
In this week’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following in regards to AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa: “I’m not sure what the story is but it was noted to me that a lot of the extras who were close to Thunder Rosa, like KiLynn King (who seemed she was about to be elevated), Madi Wrenkowski and Jazmin Allure haven’t been booked of late.”
nodq.com
Results of Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT women’s title took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Before the match, a skit aired where Toxic Attraction visited a haunted house where Fyre was waiting for them. They were terrorized by various monsters including Chucky. Fyre ended up attacking both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne until Mandy was by herself. Fyre then went after Mandy with a baseball bat. After some assistance from the monsters and her bat, Fyre put Mandy in a car and drove away.
nodq.com
Matt Hardy comments on possibly going back to his “broken” persona in AEW
During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on possibly going back to his “broken” persona…. “Yeah, I think there’s a chance. It’s not out of the realm of possibility. It could definitely happen, we’ll see. And it’s going to be really interesting to see how this scenario with myself in The Firm, how it ends up playing out. Let it play out. Who knows? This might lead to me being broken.
nodq.com
Saraya aka Paige’s Complicated Relationship With WWE | Will She Find Success In AEW?
From GoodMicWork: Welcome to Mic Drops! This is a clip segment taken from previous episodes with occasional exclusive clips as well! Be sure to LIKE this video, SUBSCRIBE, and click the BELL to be notified of all weekly podcasts, reviews, and watch-alongs!
nodq.com
Results of Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller in a casket match took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Druids broke the casket down to ringside before the match started. * The fight quickly went to the outside of the ring and Waller used commentator...
nodq.com
What Tony Khan reportedly wanted in exchange for a Billy Gunn appearance on WWE RAW
As previously noted, “Road Dogg” Brian James stated that WWE wanted Billy Gunn to be part of the D-Generation X 25th anniversary on RAW. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had some additional details regarding the situation. Meltzer noted that there were “meaningful talks” between WWE and AEW about having Gunn appear on the show. It was said that money being exchanged wasn’t a factor as WWE never offered money and AEW President Tony Khan never asked for money. Meltzer explained what Khan wanted…
nodq.com
Shawn Michaels comments on a WWE NXT star that he thinks is ready for the main roster
During a media call to promote the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE, Shawn Michaels gave praise to WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes…. “I have taken interest in Melo from day one. I got him on television as quickly as I could. At the time, I believe it was still 205 Live. I was talking to him and I said, ‘I just want to get you out there, get you in front of the people and in front of Hunter.’ ‘I don’t want to be living in 205.’ ‘I know. For me, it’s more important to get you out there so everyone can see that this kid can go.’ Carmelo and I get along great. He’s a good kid and I think the sky is the limit for him. He’s special. He’s talented.”
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE Smackdown for October 21st 2022
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Creature_of_the_Night Those chants are immature. What Tony Khan reportedly wanted in exchange for a Billy Gunn appearance on WWE RAW · October 21, 2022. Anna Belle The hatred...
nodq.com
Results of North American title ladder match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Oro Mensah vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match to crown a new WWE NXT North American champion took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Hayes tried to leave the ring for a...
nodq.com
Billy Gunn addresses his absence from the D-Generation X 25th anniversary on WWE RAW
As previously noted, WWE reportedly wanted Billy Gunn to be part of D-Generation X’s 25th anniversary on WWE RAW but didn’t come to terms with AEW President Tony Khan. During an interview with SI.com, Gunn addressed his absence from the WWE show…. “Of course, I would have liked...
nodq.com
Apollo Crews felt that he became “complacent” on the WWE main roster
Apollo Crews, who returned to the WWE NXT brand earlier this year, did an interview with Denise Salcedo and discussed the change…. “I was actually excited. I was very excited because up to that point, I really wasn’t doing much. I’d come to RAW to do Main Event, which airs on Hulu, and I was kind of just like, I want to do more, but it didn’t seem like anything was gonna happen or anything was happening. I became complacent. I was just kind of like, I need to do something. I want to contribute more and the idea came up about coming back to NXT. I was ready to take it head on. I felt like it was an opportunity for me to have a fresh start or a new beginning which not a lot of people get that opportunity in life in general. So it’s nice to be able to come down and have that fresh start and do something different and actually be involved on a regular basis. It’s very nice. It’s a nice change of pace, almost like a breath of fresh air.”
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 PLE
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Peter Milano Whosoever If your talking Jericho, he's not mad about his WWE, he's very grateful, but he plays it up a lot with AEW. He's been on the record and thanked them for everything, they made him. Punk off the other...
nodq.com
MJF’s segment with William Regal from AEW Dynamite described as a “historic promo”
As seen during the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF had an in-ring promo segment with William Regal. MJF brought up how he got a tryout from WWE and Regal was one of the evaluators. During his podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on the segment…. “He and...
nodq.com
CJ Perry (Lana) says Triple H is a “genius” and would return to WWE “if the story is right”
During an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) commented on possibly returning to WWE at some point…. “I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn’t be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he’s a genius. Stephanie’s a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind. I think he is an incredible storyteller and entertaining. If the story is right, if it makes sense, I’m always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I’m totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories.”
nodq.com
Shawn Michaels addresses video clip from Halloween Havoc of a mask being burned
As seen during the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE, a brief video aired that showed what appeared to show T-Bar’s Retribution mask on fire. During the post-show press conference, Shawn Michaels was asked about the video…. “It’s not like we don’t see what goes on out there in...
nodq.com
Ric Flair asked about possibly coming out of retirement again
As previously noted, Big Time Wrestling announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27th. Ric Flair reacted to the news during his podcast and said “Steamboat coming back makes me want to come back again.”
Comments / 0