Apollo Crews, who returned to the WWE NXT brand earlier this year, did an interview with Denise Salcedo and discussed the change…. “I was actually excited. I was very excited because up to that point, I really wasn’t doing much. I’d come to RAW to do Main Event, which airs on Hulu, and I was kind of just like, I want to do more, but it didn’t seem like anything was gonna happen or anything was happening. I became complacent. I was just kind of like, I need to do something. I want to contribute more and the idea came up about coming back to NXT. I was ready to take it head on. I felt like it was an opportunity for me to have a fresh start or a new beginning which not a lot of people get that opportunity in life in general. So it’s nice to be able to come down and have that fresh start and do something different and actually be involved on a regular basis. It’s very nice. It’s a nice change of pace, almost like a breath of fresh air.”

2 DAYS AGO