Work continues to fund a proposed new library project
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library officials are continuing efforts to support a proposed new library project. Library Director Susan Moyer said they're working for a Defense Community Infrastructure Grant program next year, "to cover the lion's share of the cost of the project. " Friends of the Library were awarded community...
House of Ruth Coat Drive for Kids continues
House of Ruth is conducting a coat drive through Nov. 18 in Junction City. You can join in the drive by purchasing a new coat to help keep local elementary age school children warm this winter. This effort will serve students attending Spring Valley, Washington, Grandview, Westwood and Lincoln Elementary Schools.
Shortfall funding approved for GCH
Geary County Commissioners and the County Public Building Commission held a joint meeting Monday to approve shortfall funding for Geary Community Hospital. Alex Tyson, who chairs the county commission, said a $500,000 payment was authorized, with that funding coming from bond proceeds. Payments are expected approximately every two weeks. The...
8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees
TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Friday, November 18, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy. The vacancy will be created when Judge Margaret White retires January 1, 2023. The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.
Salad Safety: K-State food scientist shares tips on caring for packaged greens
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Salads make a nutritious meal or an easy addition of green color into the daily diet and can be found at almost any restaurant or grocery store. But Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said consumers also know packaged lettuce for E. coli outbreaks and a cause of foodborne illness.
Police conduct Shop with a Cop golf tournament
The Junction City Police Department held its First Shop with A Cop Charity Golf Tournament October 15th at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course. All proceeds from the tournament supported the annual Shop with A Cop charity event put on by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43. The tournament had...
USD 475 announces the school schedule for Friday
There will not be any school on Friday for early childhood, elementary and middle school students in Geary USD 475. The district made the announcement via social media.
Dispute over dog ownership lands man in Kansas jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
Layoffs, finances, academic freedom investigated at Emporia State
TOPEKA — The American Association of University Professors says it will investigate the dismissal of tenured faculty members at Emporia State University, a move that could result in adding the university to a list of censured institutions. The university in September took emergency action to eliminate the jobs of...
Kan. zoo mourns the death of bear who was orphaned as a cub
SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who passed away Wednesday, according to a media release from the zoo. On Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. On Monday, she showed no signs of improvement by the end of the day.
More highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Kansas
TOPEKA —The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County, according to a statement from the agency. This is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall; there were six cases in March and...
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Lady Jay volleyball season comes to an end
Junction City fell to Wichita Northwest 25-7, 25-11 in substate tournament volleyball action. That eliminated the Lady Jays ( 9-28 ) In an earlier play-in match Junction City defeated Wichita West 25-2, 25-6.
Truck strikes Manhattan man on electronic scooter
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Manhattan. The RCPD reported a 2017 Chevy 1500 driven by Kadye Fernholz, 20, Manhattan, was westbound on Kimball Avenue at N. Manhattan. The pickup turned and struck a southbound Segway Ninebot electronic scooter driven by...
JCPD will work to prevent loss of children's lives due to car crashes
Beginning Oct. 24th through 28th, the Junction City Police Department will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies to stop what has been compared to an epidemic in the state. In 2019, eight children, ages 0-13 lost their lives due to car crashes in the state. Sadly, 62% of those children were not wearing their seat belts.
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and asking the public for help to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Just after 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after a man sought treatment for a gunshot wound,...
Kansas man hospitalized after car strikes motorcycle
DICKINSON COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 4a.m. Thursday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Buick Park Avenue driven by Joshua W. Matthews, 37, Herington, was northbound on U.S. 77 three miles south of Herington. The Buick crossed the center...
