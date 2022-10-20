During an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) commented on possibly returning to WWE at some point…. “I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn’t be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he’s a genius. Stephanie’s a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind. I think he is an incredible storyteller and entertaining. If the story is right, if it makes sense, I’m always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I’m totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories.”

2 DAYS AGO