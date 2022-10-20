ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
ballstatedailynews.com

Day of a Thousand Bulbs

On Oct. 16, the East Central Neighborhood Association (ECNA) gathered its members at the corner of Wysor Street and Madison Street as well as the corner of Gilbert Street and Pershing Drive to plant flowers in those areas. According to ECNA website, the borders of the East Central neighborhood are...
MUNCIE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Ground broken on $50 million McCordsville district

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined officials from the town of McCordsville and Fishers-based Rebar Development on Monday to break ground on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District. The first phase features the construction of a 205-unit apartment complex that will also include commercial and retail space. “This groundbreaking is the next big step in creating a new identity for McCordsville,” said McCordsville Town Council Vice President Larry Longman.
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch

With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

One more day of warmth before rain

INDIANAPOLIS – If you liked the nice summer-like weather we had all weekend, you’ll enjoy Monday’s forecast. More temps in the mid 70s coming right up! Unseasonably warm low and high temps The low in Indianapolis made it down to the 56 degrees, which our high temperature was 15 degrees above normal! Unseasonably warm air […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Much-needed rainfall is on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – After a mild start with temperatures in the 50s, we are warming back up into the upper 70s for another day. The fall-like temperatures return behind our next shower chances. Warm, dry Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, […]
MUNCIE, IN

