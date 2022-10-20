Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
ballstatedailynews.com
Day of a Thousand Bulbs
On Oct. 16, the East Central Neighborhood Association (ECNA) gathered its members at the corner of Wysor Street and Madison Street as well as the corner of Gilbert Street and Pershing Drive to plant flowers in those areas. According to ECNA website, the borders of the East Central neighborhood are...
Inside Indiana Business
Ground broken on $50 million McCordsville district
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined officials from the town of McCordsville and Fishers-based Rebar Development on Monday to break ground on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District. The first phase features the construction of a 205-unit apartment complex that will also include commercial and retail space. “This groundbreaking is the next big step in creating a new identity for McCordsville,” said McCordsville Town Council Vice President Larry Longman.
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wrtv.com
I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
One more day of warmth before rain
INDIANAPOLIS – If you liked the nice summer-like weather we had all weekend, you’ll enjoy Monday’s forecast. More temps in the mid 70s coming right up! Unseasonably warm low and high temps The low in Indianapolis made it down to the 56 degrees, which our high temperature was 15 degrees above normal! Unseasonably warm air […]
trekmovie.com
Watch: Kate Mulgrew Visits The Captain Janeway Monument In Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington, Indiana is the future birthplace of Captain Kathryn Janeway of Star Trek: Voyager, and the city recently erected a monument in Janeway’s honor. Today Kate Mulgrew visited Janeway, and you can watch video of the visit plus a Q&A session she held later. Mulgrew visits Janeway. The Janeway...
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
Fox 59
Much-needed rainfall is on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – After a mild start with temperatures in the 50s, we are warming back up into the upper 70s for another day. The fall-like temperatures return behind our next shower chances. Warm, dry Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under...
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man
A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.
Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, […]
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers
A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon.
