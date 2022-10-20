During an appearance on the Swerve City podcast, AEW’s Britt Baker commented on being compared to WWE star Charlotte Flair…. “I do get compared to Charlotte all the time on Twitter. For me, okay cool, one of the best women’s wrestlers of all time. You’re so mean for calling me that. People don’t understand the constant pressure that comes with all the hate that you get. We are people. On Twitter, they dehumanize us, ‘Oh, we’re just wrestling characters,’ but we’re not, we’re people. This is our job and we want to be good at our job. You’re doing everything you can to not mess up, but sometimes you still might. The next day, you’re working ten times harder to make sure you’re not making the same mistakes because we’re human.”

