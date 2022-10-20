Read full article on original website
nodq.com
What is being said about AEW’s backstage morale amidst internet rumors
As previously noted, there was reportedly a physical altercation between members of The Elite and CM Punk after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event when The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. During his podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller addressed internet rumors...
nodq.com
Britt Baker comments on getting advice from a WWE star about internet criticism
During an appearance on the Swerve City podcast, AEW’s Britt Baker commented on being compared to WWE star Charlotte Flair…. “I do get compared to Charlotte all the time on Twitter. For me, okay cool, one of the best women’s wrestlers of all time. You’re so mean for calling me that. People don’t understand the constant pressure that comes with all the hate that you get. We are people. On Twitter, they dehumanize us, ‘Oh, we’re just wrestling characters,’ but we’re not, we’re people. This is our job and we want to be good at our job. You’re doing everything you can to not mess up, but sometimes you still might. The next day, you’re working ten times harder to make sure you’re not making the same mistakes because we’re human.”
nodq.com
AEW wrestler calls out report regarding extras close to Thunder Rosa not being booked
In this week’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following in regards to AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa: “I’m not sure what the story is but it was noted to me that a lot of the extras who were close to Thunder Rosa, like KiLynn King (who seemed she was about to be elevated), Madi Wrenkowski and Jazmin Allure haven’t been booked of late.”
nodq.com
How a person within Triple H’s “sphere of influence” reportedly feels about CM Punk
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. During his podcast on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller commented on the possibility of CM Punk coming back to WWE if there is a buyout of his AEW contract…. “As I...
nodq.com
Investigation into CM Punk’s altercation with The Elite could be wrapping up soon
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of discussed commented on the length of AEW’s investigation into the altercation…. “It’s so unlike most organizations in the sense that… when...
nodq.com
Video: WWE star returns to old persona at the end of the October 24th 2022 RAW
After several weeks of a character change being teased, the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick has finally been dropped. In the main event of WWE RAW on October 24th 2022, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair lost a non-title match to Bayley after she was attacked by a woman who turned out to be Nikki. Nikki was dressed like her old persona and the announcers referred to her as Nikki Cross. Nikki also attacked Bayley after the match.
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Bray Wyatt’s success in WWE since returning to the company
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Bray Wyatt is currently being positioned as the top babyface on the WWE Smackdown brand with Drew McIntyre in the second spot. Johnson noted that WWE is “thrilled” with Wyatt’s return so far and he has reportedly been the company’s top merchandise seller in recent weeks.
nodq.com
Solomonster Reacts To What AEW Wanted From WWE For Billy Gunn Cameo
HateIsHate Given one of Punk's problems with wwe WAS HHH I wouldn't hold my breath on that. I can't say I blame Punk in this tbh. This is the punk they wanted. The outspoken one. He was in the lockeroom for... Former referee addresses speculation that CM Punk might return...
nodq.com
Results of Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild Match took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Roxanne brought the skateboard that Cora Jade betrayed her with to start the match. Roxanne put Jade on the skateboard and rolled her to the outside of the ring. Roxanne hit a dive and then pulled out a table from under the ring. Jade used a spray on Roxanne that she found under the ring to get the upper hand.
nodq.com
Results of Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT women’s title took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Before the match, a skit aired where Toxic Attraction visited a haunted house where Fyre was waiting for them. They were terrorized by various monsters including Chucky. Fyre ended up attacking both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne until Mandy was by herself. Fyre then went after Mandy with a baseball bat. After some assistance from the monsters and her bat, Fyre put Mandy in a car and drove away.
nodq.com
Results of Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an ambulance match took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Kemp had a chair with Julius’ name on it. Julis threw pumpkins at Kemp and then hit Kemp with a springboard dropkick to start the match. The fight quickly left the ringside area and the two brawled in the backstage area by where the ambulance was parked. Kemp threw several crutches from inside the ambulance at Julius. Kemp repeatedly slammed the ambulance door into Julius.
nodq.com
Former referee addresses speculation that CM Punk might return to WWE
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In a video published to his Twitter account, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on the speculation that CM Punk might return to WWE under the Triple H regime…
nodq.com
Results of Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller in a casket match took place at the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE. Here are the highlights…. * Druids broke the casket down to ringside before the match started. * The fight quickly went to the outside of the ring and Waller used commentator...
nodq.com
Saraya aka Paige’s Complicated Relationship With WWE | Will She Find Success In AEW?
From GoodMicWork: Welcome to Mic Drops! This is a clip segment taken from previous episodes with occasional exclusive clips as well! Be sure to LIKE this video, SUBSCRIBE, and click the BELL to be notified of all weekly podcasts, reviews, and watch-alongs!
nodq.com
I Watched a Full Episode of Raw For the First Time in Four Years…
I haven’t watched a full episode of Monday Night Raw in at least 4 years. For Smackdown, it could be longer. Anyway, due to rare, and rather odd circumstances beyond my control, I will be watching an episode in full tonight. I have watched wrestling from around the world for over three decades now. I’ve seen a lot of wrestling in my lifetime. Quite frankly, around 2018, WWE just long fell out of interest for me. It had been for quite some time, but without competition, I had no long-term weekly promotion to latch onto (pre-AEW).
nodq.com
CJ Perry (Lana) says Triple H is a “genius” and would return to WWE “if the story is right”
During an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) commented on possibly returning to WWE at some point…. “I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn’t be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he’s a genius. Stephanie’s a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind. I think he is an incredible storyteller and entertaining. If the story is right, if it makes sense, I’m always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I’m totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories.”
nodq.com
MJF’s segment with William Regal from AEW Dynamite described as a “historic promo”
As seen during the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF had an in-ring promo segment with William Regal. MJF brought up how he got a tryout from WWE and Regal was one of the evaluators. During his podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on the segment…. “He and...
nodq.com
Former WWE wrestler says he is “always talking” to the company about what more he can do
In an interview with the Under The Ring podcast, former WWE wrestler Fred Rosser (Darren Young), who has been working for NJPW, commented on possibly working with WWE again…. “I always said just because moves aren’t being announced doesn’t mean moves aren’t being made. [I’m] always talking to WWE about what more can I do, whether it’s coaching or coming back to ‘NXT’ because it’s almost like nostalgia. It’s been over ten years since I was on ‘NXT.’ Just imagine me coming to ‘NXT’ with the Strong Openweight Champion to defend it. To just come through, I don’t have to stay.”
nodq.com
Shawn Michaels addresses video clip from Halloween Havoc of a mask being burned
As seen during the 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE, a brief video aired that showed what appeared to show T-Bar’s Retribution mask on fire. During the post-show press conference, Shawn Michaels was asked about the video…. “It’s not like we don’t see what goes on out there in...
