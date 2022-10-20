Read full article on original website
The $194k deputy; Onondaga Co. Sheriff's office spend $7.7 million in overtime to run jail
In 2021, a single Onondaga County sheriff's deputy brought home $194,636.05. It's nearly triple his starting salary; like other senior deputies, he made use of contractual overtime rules that Sheriff Eugene Conway and other top brass have wanted removed for years. CNY Central sent a freedom of information request to...
NYS Police ask for public's help to locate missing Oswego County teen
PULASKI, N.Y. — New York State Police are searching for 16-year-old Bruce Cronk who they say was last seen on October 9 leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the Village of Pulaski, Oswego County. Troopers describe Cronk as being 5’11, weighing around140 pounds, with blue eyes and...
Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
Police: Auburn teenager is being charged with Making a Terroristic Threat
On October 21st, Auburn NY Police Department was notified by Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on Monday, October 24th. Auburn Alabama PD advised that they had obtained the IP address that the account had used and it traced back to a device in Auburn, NY.
DeWitt Police ask for public's help to locate missing 68-year-old Jamesville man
DEWITT, N.Y. — The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old Jamesville man. David Benz, 68, was reported missing by his family after they said he left his home in his vehicle and failed to pick up his daughter from work on October 20 around 5 p.m.
Onondaga County, Syracuse University to illuminate buildings green for Veterans Day week
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Ahead of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the courthouse, Carnegie building, War Memorial, and Everson Museum will be illuminated green from November 5 through November 13 as part of Operation Green Light. The collaborative initiative supports veterans of...
Funeral services announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Funeral services have been announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long who passed away after a public battle with liver disease. According to her obituary on the Buranich Funeral Home website, relatives and friends may call on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.
Attorney General James announces 64 guns turned in at Rome gun buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on October 22nd that 64 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Rome Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts with no questions asked working and non-working, unloaded firearms...
Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction on Avery Avenue
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project beginning on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Avenue from West Genesee Street to Grand Avenue beginning Monday, October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while work is being done....
FYE returns to Destiny USA after a decade
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A familiar entertainment and pop culture retailer has opened up at Destiny USA. FYE, which is the acronym of For Your Entertainment, is returning to the Syracuse mall after closing in 2012. FYE is located on the first level of Destiny USA, occupying the former FootAction...
AAA: National average gas price drops 10 cents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.59. That's the same price as it was last Monday. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.79, down 10 cents from last week. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent since last Monday.
Plans in motion to stop burning smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
VOLNEY, N.Y. — There are now new plans to stop a smelly situation caused by a smoldering fire in a grain silo that has been plaguing neighbors in Oswego County for months. In mid-October, CNY Central reported that the legislature announced a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner at Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company.
Central New York Doctor to pay $900K in settlement to resolve Medicaid fraud, NYS AG says
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Office of New York State Attorney General (OAG) Letitia James in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, announced Monday that they reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi and his medical practice in Central New York. Dr. Mehdi is the principal owner of Ahmad...
Reenacting The Abolitionist Walk in Canastota
Syracuse New York — Members from across Central New York including Felisha Leggett-Jack, Syracuse University Basketball Head Coach, walked a portion of the Abolitionist Freedom Walk around the Erie Canal. The event acting as a reenactment of what occurred between October 21 - October 22, 1835 when 104 abolitionist...
Prominent Starbucks union organizer calls Syracuse store closure "union busting"
Starbucks' decision to close the Armory Square location is part of their efforts to quash a growing union movement, according to a prominent organizer within Starbucks Workers United. "Starbucks has tried to instill this culture of fear where if workers speak out about health and safety issues, ranging from a...
Upstate's Mobile Mammography van to stop at Southwest Community Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program will be at the Southwest Community Center in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday, offering screenings to help women get up to date with their mammograms. The Upstate Mammogram van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance....
Syracuse Common Council gives go ahead for $100K shuttle to take city workers to City Hall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — By a narrow margin, the Syracuse Common Council gave the go-ahead Monday for the Walsh administration to spend $100,000 on a shuttle bus to carry city workers from parking on the other side of downtown to City Hall. The city government wants to provide the service...
Oneida Health to host job fair for healthcare related, non-clinical positions
ONEIDA, N.Y. — Oneida Health will host a job fair Thursday, October 27 for healthcare-related positions in the nursing, radiology, and laboratory fields, as well as non-clinical positions. The job fair will be held at the Oneida Health Hospital on 321 Genesee Street in Oneida from 5 p.m. to...
Sensational Sunday sunset photos
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It was a beautiful Sunday across all of CNY. Here are some photos submitted to CNYcentral via Chime In, Facebook and Twitter. It you want to submit your own photos for us to share here online or potentially in one of our newscasts you can use the Chime In feature on our CNYcentral mobile news app, post to our CNYcentral Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.
Is it mid autumn or late summer?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Saturday was a picture perfect autumn day in CNY with blue sky, sunshine, a light southerly breeze and temperatures well above average for late October. In fact temperatures made it up into the upper 60s for hill towns to low mid 70s for places like Syracuse!. The reason...
