Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

One of four suspects in Sept. 25 Harrisburg shooting taken into custody, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of four suspects in a September 25 shooting in Harrisburg was taken into custody Monday morning, Harrisburg Police said. Kenneth Cabrera, 20, was arrested six days after police identified him as a suspect. He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to a shooting that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn St., police said.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg homeowner shoots attempted burglar

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg homeowner shot a man who was trying to break in, police say. The suspect, Keon Washington, allegedly kicked in the back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the homeowner, who lawfully had...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police

State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
local21news.com

Armed woman attempts to hold Carlisle priest hostage, Police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have released new details in incident at Bethel Assembly of God Church that occurred yesterday morning. Officials say that Amber Espigh had entered the church wearing body army and camo tactical BDU pants while carrying a loaded handgun. Espigh was also seen pointing...
CARLISLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run

EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police

A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck

A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pedestrian hit by car in York County

HANOVER, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday night in York County. Hanover police said an 18-year-man was hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not using a marked crosswalk, according to police. He...
YORK COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
local21news.com

Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman might be in danger: police

Millersville police are looking for a 64-year-old missing woman and they believe she might be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the Millersville Borough Police Department, Wanda Lee Carl is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown and graying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
iheart.com

Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges

>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
READING, PA

