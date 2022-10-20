Read full article on original website
One of four suspects in Sept. 25 Harrisburg shooting taken into custody, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of four suspects in a September 25 shooting in Harrisburg was taken into custody Monday morning, Harrisburg Police said. Kenneth Cabrera, 20, was arrested six days after police identified him as a suspect. He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to a shooting that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn St., police said.
Harrisburg homeowner shoots attempted burglar
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg homeowner shot a man who was trying to break in, police say. The suspect, Keon Washington, allegedly kicked in the back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the homeowner, who lawfully had...
Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police
State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
Armed woman attempts to hold Carlisle priest hostage, Police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have released new details in incident at Bethel Assembly of God Church that occurred yesterday morning. Officials say that Amber Espigh had entered the church wearing body army and camo tactical BDU pants while carrying a loaded handgun. Espigh was also seen pointing...
Lancaster County man convicted of arson, robbery, and homicide in connection to 2019 incident
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder, arson, endangering another person and robbery for causing a man's death during an attempt to steal the victim's vehicle in a 2019 incident in New Holland, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Harrisburg resident shoots man who broke into his home: police
A man allegedly shot while breaking into a Harrisburg home Friday is now facing criminal charges, police said. Keon J. Washington, 32, kicked in a back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday and was confronted by the homeowner, according to city police.
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police
A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Central Pa. native found guilty of killing business owner while trying to steal his truck
A Lancaster County man was convicted of setting an apartment building on fire and killing the owner of a truck he tried to steal in 2019, prosecutors said Monday. Jaren Jackson, of no fixed address, was found guilty Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of motor vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Carlisle; police are investigating
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian Sunday night in the borough. The incident occurred at 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of N. Bedford and E. Penn streets, according to police. The vehicle involved is believed to be a newer-model SUV, possibly...
Wanted Accused Child Rapist, Animal Abuser Leads Police On High-Speed Chase On Ritner Highway
A 21-year-old man who was recently "terminated" from his job showed up to work and after refusing to leave the parking lot, he led the police on a high-speed chase on Ritner Highway, on Friday, Oct. 21, police say. Carlisle police were called to a report of "a terminated employee...who...
Harrisburg woman arrested after threatening churchgoers with firearm: police
A Harrisburg woman has been charged after threatening churchgoers with a firearm before service Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At 10:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police - Carlisle were sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cumberland County for an armed individual who was making threats at individuals as they were entering for service.
Police looking for vehicle that struck Cumberland County pedestrian
Carlisle police are looking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and driver involved in a weekend crash that injured a pedestrian. The crash took place around 8:35 p.m. Sunday at North Bedford and East Penn streets, police said. Police said the vehicle — a newer model white SUV,...
Pedestrian hit by car in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday night in York County. Hanover police said an 18-year-man was hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not using a marked crosswalk, according to police. He...
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
Dog shot in face, found by Dauphin County officer is recovering after surgery
There is some good news to report about the dog that was shot in the head and left for dead before being found by a member of the Susquehanna Township Police Department. Officer Tim Rogers, who found the dog Saturday morning, wrote on Facebook that the dog is “stitched up and recovering.”
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
Missing central Pa. woman might be in danger: police
Millersville police are looking for a 64-year-old missing woman and they believe she might be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the Millersville Borough Police Department, Wanda Lee Carl is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown and graying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges
>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
