LETTERS: Joe O’Dea’s business background works for Colorado
Editor: Joe O’Dea will support the interests of all working American; he has outstanding business management skills and he will fight crime, fentanyl, inflation and over-spending. Joe supports American energy dominance which will also stop inflation and lower gasoline prices; he will also support lower taxes and less red tape. Joe also will support the police and the military to stop crime, protect the border and America. Joe will work with all Americans to reach consensus on our problems.
LETTERS: In SD27, Matt Snider will evade partisan politics
Editor: I would like to personally endorse Matt Snider for Colorado State Senate District 27. Matt is a problem solver and is willing to work towards finding solutions on many issues we are currently facing, that are acceptable to all sides. With this kind of integrity, solutions are possible. I’ve...
LETTERS: It’s time to endorse Dave Young for State Treasurer
Editor: It appears that you have not yet endorsed State Treasurer Dave Young in his bid for re-election. It’s time you do. State Treasurer Dave Young has used his office to improve financial conditions for many people in our state. He has been working with the legislature for some time to create a Retirement Savings Plan, a state-wide pension system for over 1 million employees in Colorado who have no access to other pension plans through their employers. This plan, which will launch in January, will protect workers for years to come as their retirement funds grow, without burdening employers.
LETTERS: Democrats on the State Board of Education look out for teachers, students and parents
Editor: Many thanks to Rebecca McClellan and the other Democratic members of Colorado’s State Board of Education who believe that students deserve to learn a lesson that should be beyond the reach of partisan politics: that the Holocaust was committed by the German Nazi Party and their collaborators. It...
Boys Soccer: 2022 Class 5A state playoff bracket, schedule
AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A boys state soccer tournament as released on Oct. 24, 2022, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Games times/locations TBA. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep...
Field Hockey: 2022 state playoff bracket, schedule
AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2022 state field hockey playoffs as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Aurora team bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 STATE FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS. Play-in games...
