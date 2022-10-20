Editor: It appears that you have not yet endorsed State Treasurer Dave Young in his bid for re-election. It’s time you do. State Treasurer Dave Young has used his office to improve financial conditions for many people in our state. He has been working with the legislature for some time to create a Retirement Savings Plan, a state-wide pension system for over 1 million employees in Colorado who have no access to other pension plans through their employers. This plan, which will launch in January, will protect workers for years to come as their retirement funds grow, without burdening employers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO