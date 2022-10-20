Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing 73-year-old man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 73-year-old man. Police are searching for William Brewer Bobbitt. He is approximately 5-foot-9, 130 pounds and has black/gray hair and brown eyes. Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive in Charlotte. He is possibly...
WBTV
Police: Two east Charlotte crashes may be due to street racing
Lincolnton man reported missing for several months, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months. Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Man Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Effat Effat, 61, who went missing late Saturday night. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Effat suffers from cognitive concerns and was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on October 22nd. He was seen leaving the Novant Health...
Power restored for hundreds after car crashes into north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — Over 1,000 people were without power early Sunday in north Charlotte after a car crashed into a home. It happened at a house near Moretz Avenue and Druid Hills Way just before 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see a car in a home, having caused damage.
WBTV
Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
WBTV
BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte
WBTV
Deputies searching for missing 86-year-old Salisbury man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County authorities are searching for Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, a resident of Sailboat Drive in Salisbury, NC. Sisk was last seen on video leaving an Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury, at 2 p.m. on Friday. Sisk was driving a red KIA Soul, with a...
WBTV
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man is accused of installing hidden cameras inside his home to film unaware visitors inside his home. Chad Allen Krantz was arrested Oct. 14 after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone found cameras made to look like smoke detectors throughout the home.
WBTV
Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Midland on Monday afternoon. According to the Midland Fire & Rescue social media pages, the fire covered between 4 and 5 acres. It was reported near Highway 601 near Cal Bost Road at the solar farm. Firefighters from...
Crystal Lagoons in Huntersville? What could be coming
"The question is, how are they going to make it work?" lifelong resident Paul Bjorneboe said.
Belk Freeway described as ‘traffic-choked relic’ of outdated transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute says Charlotte’s Belk Freeway is a traffic-choked relic of outdated transportation in the city.
cbs17
Child found locked in dog kennel in NC told detectives he had been ‘living outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living in the kennel since April and that he didn’t have a room in the Davidson County house where his father and stepmother were living. On Oct. 19, Davidson County...
WBTV
Livingstone College working to increase security on campus following homecoming shooting incident
WBTV
Spotty rain for Wednesday, with scattered rain possible for Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday, yet with a lack of available moisture, we are only expecting to see a few showers. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Halloween Monday, as widespread rain could impact your outdoor activities. Cold...
qcnews.com
Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
