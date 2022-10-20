ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

WBTV

Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing 73-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 73-year-old man. Police are searching for William Brewer Bobbitt. He is approximately 5-foot-9, 130 pounds and has black/gray hair and brown eyes. Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive in Charlotte. He is possibly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: Two east Charlotte crashes may be due to street racing

Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive in Charlotte. Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. City council considers ‘land swap’ that could mean new hotels in Charlotte. A land exchange for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Man Found Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Effat Effat, 61, who went missing late Saturday night. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Effat suffers from cognitive concerns and was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on October 22nd. He was seen leaving the Novant Health...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.

The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony...
CLOVER, SC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Crews began a search for the missing person and found the man’s body at the bottom of a cliff. Police arrest man accused of killing woman at ATM earlier this year. J'wuan Horton was arrested in connection with the murder of Karen Baker in July. Thousands of N.C. felons...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputies searching for missing 86-year-old Salisbury man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County authorities are searching for Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, a resident of Sailboat Drive in Salisbury, NC. Sisk was last seen on video leaving an Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury, at 2 p.m. on Friday. Sisk was driving a red KIA Soul, with a...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
CHARLOTTE, NC

