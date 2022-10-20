Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
FWCS: New projects for 2023 total over $68 million
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Monday night’s Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) board meeting, the 2023 construction budget was presented to the school board. It spans 33 individual projects that each have a construction cost of more than $150,000. The total for the entire year comes out...
WANE-TV
SGCS hires new superintendent during special board meeting
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Smith-Green Community Schools (SGCS) announced the hiring of a new superintendent Monday night during a special board meeting. Dr. Paul Voigt will begin his tenure Jan 1, 2023 after signing a three-year contract. Dr. Voigt previously held a superintendent position at Caston School Corporation, which...
WANE-TV
New Allen County jail mirrored start of Adams County jail: Will it have the same outcome?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Allen County Jail has been a big talking point since U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty ordered the county to increase its jail capacity. In response, county commissioners have started the time-consuming process of finding a new location for a jail.
WANE-TV
Meet the Candidates: Jorge Fernandez
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re slowly getting closer to the election and as your local election headquarters, we’re getting to know the candidates with our Meet the Candidates segment. Democrat Jorge Fernandez is running for District 3’s Allen County Commissioners seat. Learn more about him in...
WANE-TV
Meet the Candidates: Don Wyss
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. As we head to the general election, we are getting to know the candidates with our Meet the Candidates segment. Republican Don Wyss is running for the District 4 Allen County Council seat. Learn more about him...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police hiring Toll Road dispatchers
The Indiana State Police are looking for Toll Road dispatchers. They’re accepting applications for regional dispatchers at The Toll Road post to to staff the Regional Dispatch Center in Elkhart County. The dispatch center covers the Toll Road, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties. Those hired will receive,...
WANE-TV
Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
buildingindiana.com
Recyclers are Growing in Indiana
There’s a great deal of money in metals for Hoosiers, in more ways than commonly thought. Indiana is well known as a major location for primary metals production, but the recycling side of the industry has been gaining strength lately too as more metal purchasers seek out sustainable alternatives. Lately, companies involved in scrap recycling have been expanding their capabilities to meet the increased demand for reclaimed material.
WANE-TV
YLNI Farmers Market gets set to move indoors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the YLNI Farmers Market wraps up its summer season and gets set to move to its new indoors location, market manager Ashley Wagner joined First News Sunday on October 23 to discuss the move. You can see the full interview in the video...
WANE-TV
At the Library: Rolland Center for Lincoln Research
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rolland Center at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library is ready for you to learn all things Abraham Lincoln. Learn more about what’s being offered at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the interview above. The hours for...
95.3 MNC
Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator
Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
WANE-TV
Salvation Army in search of bell ringers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to give back this holiday season?. The Salvation Army of Allen County is looking for bell ringing volunteers for the 2022 holiday season. According to a Facebook post, The Salvation Army will be kicking off its campaign soon. Volunteers will be responsible for...
WANE-TV
Trial begins in grisly homicide, dismemberment case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to jury selection Monday for an April 2021 homicide that shocked and confused the county, defense attorney Robert Scremin said he wouldn’t be able to comment much on the evidence. “The statement I’m willing to make is that the prosecution is going...
WANE-TV
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
WANE-TV
9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
WANE-TV
Step into the shoes of the principal at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams becomes ‘Principal for the Day’ at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. She learns the day-to-day and speaks with parents, teachers, and students about the virtual experience. Learn more about the Virtual Academy and find out how to enter the lottery here.
WANE-TV
Dunkin’ Donuts opens on East State Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A brand-new Dunkin’ Donuts opened Monday morning on East State Boulevard. According to social media, anyone who stops by in the first week can get a medium-size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents between Oct. 24 – Oct. 30. It’s the...
WANE-TV
Outdoor passes through Visit Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Visit Fort Wayne has free mobile passes for Fort Wayne’s parks and trails. The hikes, bikes and paddles mobile pass allows people to explore more than 120 miles of trails around the area. Marketing Coordinator, Emily Hill says this is one way for people to see the trails more.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
WANE-TV
Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
