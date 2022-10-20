Read full article on original website
Minute for Mia: Whitehall girls soccer earns playoff spot with late teammate in thoughts
The Whitehall girls soccer team’s season began under unthinkable circumstances. Mia Due, who was soon to be a junior at Whitehall High School, lost her life in a car accident on July 31.
League playoffs wreak havoc on our boys soccer rankings
It didn’t take long for Parkland to reclaim the top spot in our boys soccer rankings. The Trojans rebounded from their first loss of the season with a rivalry win over Emmaus before rolling to the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference title.
Parkland boys soccer fights off hungry Northampton’s late chances to win EPC title
The Parkland boys soccer team seemed to have a comfortable 2-0 lead over Northampton in the final two minutes of regulation of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference championship game on Saturday afternoon at J. Birney Crum Stadium. But things drastically changed at the 1:45 mark when Konkrete Kids junior Jackson Vajda...
Southern Lehigh boys soccer knocks off previously unbeaten Northwestern in OT to capture league title
The 11 seniors on the Southern Lehigh boys soccer team had grown tired of silver medals. The Spartans had come up short in three straight championship games, losing to Northwestern Lehigh each time. Facing an unbeaten Tigers team in the Colonial League championship Saturday afternoon, Southern Lehigh progressed from runners-up...
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Allentown school board calls meeting to find interim for fired superintendent
Allentown’s school board will meet Thursday to find a temporary replacement for Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose contract was terminated after less than a year on the job. The special board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the administration building, 31 S. Penn St., according to the district...
Eagles bring back a wide receiver and add him to the practice squad
When Eagles players return to the NovaCare Complex later this week, they will see a familiar face in the locker room after a move that was made Monday. The Eagles announced that they had signed wide receiver Greg Ward to the practice squad. The Eagles had space on their practice squad to sign Ward after placing offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured reserve list Oct. 15, a day before the Eagles’ 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Eagles trade deadline 2022: 4 players for Howie Roseman to target on defense
The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines
Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
Lehighvalleylive.com editorial on Bethlehem backyard chicken plan missed point | Letter
Lehighvalleylive.com’s recent editorial caught my attention because it misses the point that raising backyard chickens provides a simple way for folks at any income level to enjoy fresh, nutritious eggs — much fresher and more nutritious than you can find in stores. As for the mention of avian flu, didn’t the editors think it was worth mentioning that this is not contagious to humans?
Actor who played Lehigh Valley killer nurse Charles Cullen shares experiences at N.J. film festival
They gathered to watch the nightmare they lived nearly 20 years ago — only now, up on the big screen. A group of nurses sat in the audience at the Montclair Film Festival Saturday. The health care workers were once colleagues of Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen in the...
Black owned co-working space in East Brunswick focuses on community
At Office Evolution in East Brunswick, 30 companies sit amid a Pac-Man machine, movie theater, ping pong table and wellness room. There is a law firm, a consulting firm, a recruiting agency and a software corporation. And they’re all part of a Black-owned co-working space on the 15th floor of a high-rise in Middlesex County.
Testing approved to advance Lehigh Canal hydroelectric proposal in Easton
Easton City Council has authorized ground testing for a hydroelectric generator proposed by a Massachusetts company between the Lehigh Canal and Lehigh River. New England Hydropower Co. LLC since 2018 has been pursuing the installation of dual Archimedes Screw Turbines to generate electricity by harnessing the power of water flowing through an existing lateral cut from the canal into the river.
Keith Haring Fitness Court dedicated at Kutztown University
The campus community at Pennsylvania’s Kutztown University has a new spot to work out, alongside the distinctive images of the late pop art icon Keith Haring. The public university and nonprofit Kutztown Community Partnership on Friday dedicated the Keith Haring Fitness Court at Normal Avenue and Baldy Street. Haring...
Bethlehem police say missing man is found (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The man was found, police said. INITIAL REPORTING: Bethlehem police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, a Facebook post says. The man was last seen about 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. He’s known to visit the Southside Greenway and the Wind Creek Casino,...
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
Who is Matt Hackenburg, the Libertarian candidate for Pa. governor from Northampton County?
Matt Hackenburg, a New Jersey transplant who’s been living in Northampton County for about 10 years, is the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. He’s not running with an expectation of winning and holding the office. “I don’t think there’s much chance of winning at all,”...
Tom Kean Jr.’s speech in Belvidere heavy on GOP talking points, light on specifics | Letter
Last Saturday, Tom Kean Jr. spoke at the American Legion building in Belvidere. I am for his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, but I wanted to hear what Kean Jr. had to say and to ask him one of three questions: Do you agree with Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him? If you had been in Congress on Jan. 6, would you have voted to certify that Biden was elected? Have you been watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings?
Skydiver dead after plunge near Hunterdon County airport, officials say
The Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey State Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a skydiver from Michigan who crashed near the Alexandria Field airport on Friday. State Troopers responded to a call for medical assistance around 2:30 p.m. at the airport, located in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County....
Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say
A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
