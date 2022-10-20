ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Eagles bring back a wide receiver and add him to the practice squad

When Eagles players return to the NovaCare Complex later this week, they will see a familiar face in the locker room after a move that was made Monday. The Eagles announced that they had signed wide receiver Greg Ward to the practice squad. The Eagles had space on their practice squad to sign Ward after placing offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured reserve list Oct. 15, a day before the Eagles’ 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, PA
Eagles trade deadline 2022: 4 players for Howie Roseman to target on defense

The Eagles are rested and preparing to return to the NovaCare Complex later this week to work on their game plan for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the coaching staff prepares to game plan for what they hope will lead to their seventh straight win of the season, the front office is peering over the rosters of the 31 teams in the league, deciding if there are any players who they want to target before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
HOUSTON, PA
Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines

Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
EASTON, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com editorial on Bethlehem backyard chicken plan missed point | Letter

Lehighvalleylive.com’s recent editorial caught my attention because it misses the point that raising backyard chickens provides a simple way for folks at any income level to enjoy fresh, nutritious eggs — much fresher and more nutritious than you can find in stores. As for the mention of avian flu, didn’t the editors think it was worth mentioning that this is not contagious to humans?
BETHLEHEM, PA
Testing approved to advance Lehigh Canal hydroelectric proposal in Easton

Easton City Council has authorized ground testing for a hydroelectric generator proposed by a Massachusetts company between the Lehigh Canal and Lehigh River. New England Hydropower Co. LLC since 2018 has been pursuing the installation of dual Archimedes Screw Turbines to generate electricity by harnessing the power of water flowing through an existing lateral cut from the canal into the river.
EASTON, PA
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Tom Kean Jr.’s speech in Belvidere heavy on GOP talking points, light on specifics | Letter

Last Saturday, Tom Kean Jr. spoke at the American Legion building in Belvidere. I am for his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, but I wanted to hear what Kean Jr. had to say and to ask him one of three questions: Do you agree with Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him? If you had been in Congress on Jan. 6, would you have voted to certify that Biden was elected? Have you been watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings?
BELVIDERE, NJ
Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say

A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Easton, PA
