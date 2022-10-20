ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 114

Donna G
3d ago

Fantastic .Parents get to be parents and make decisions regarding their own offspring . McCulloff basically was gunning to take away a parents basic right to parent their own children . Thank you Governor Youngkin. ❤

Reply(33)
65
Juanita Stellato
3d ago

I wonder how many of you actually know that transitioning is $1 billion industry. To cut the breasts off of a 14-year-old girl is $40,000 per breast. And once you take puberty blockers there’s no going back. The girl or boy become sterile

Reply(13)
21
Dodgers fan
3d ago

Parents should be made aware of their kids doings, it's not up to any of us including the schools, it's up to the parents .

Reply(2)
23
Related
royalexaminer.com

Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Youngkin announces restoration of rights for 800-plus formerly incarcerated Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday the civil rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians have been restored. The governor’s team says rights were restored for approved individuals last week to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8 election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia superintendent wants to further delay history, science revisions

(The Center Square) – Revisions to Virginia’s history and science standards in the public school system could be delayed further following a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Ballow sent a memo to members of the Board of Education recommending the board hold off on a...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again

The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
FULTON COUNTY, PA
DCist

Virginia’s Elections Department Sends Incorrect Voting Information To More Than 30,000 Residents

Nearly a month after the start of the commonwealth’s early voting period, residents of multiple areas in Northern Virginia have reported receiving election mailers with incorrect polling place information. Some registered voters in Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico, and Vienna received notices that contained incorrect information about where...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Are you the next Ms. Virginia Senior America?

Linda Huntley, Ms. Virginia Senior America Administrator, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2010, and top ten finalist, is looking for the next Ms. Virginia Senior America 2023. Are you a lady of elegance aged 60 or over, looking to become a part of an organization that prides itself on community service and connecting with ladies who are still active in their careers and families or retired? View msseniorameriallc.com to see the current winner, top 12, and state representatives.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia

Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 10 days to claim rebates worth up to $500

Virginia residents have 10 days to file their 2021 taxes to receive a one-time rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, according to the Virginia Tax Commission. A tax liability is defined as the amount of money owed in taxes subtracted by any tax credits or deductions, according to the commission.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
VIRGINIA STATE
WXII 12

NC’s 5th District Race: Kyle Parrish up against Virginia Foxx who’s been in Washington for nearly 20 years

CARY, N.C. — A man from Cary is looking to unseat the republican who’s represented North Carolina’s 5th District in Washington for nearly 20 years. Virginia Foxx has already served nine terms in Congress. She’s once again running for re-election in a 5th District seat that is considered very safe but a democrat from Cary entered the race to prevent Foxx from running unopposed.
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy