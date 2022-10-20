ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Mason: Week of Oct. 25, 2022

Have something to share? Review announcement guidelines and submit an announcement from your unit through the online form. Introducing TimelyCare, a Virtual Mental Health and Well-Being Resource for Students. Mason now partners with TimelyMD to deliver TimelyCare, a virtual mental health and well-being platform crafted specifically for college students. The...
Mason partners with TimelyMD to improve student health and well-being

George Mason University and TimelyMD have teamed up in an effort to improve student health and overall well-being with free and equitable access to mental health support. The TimelyCare platform, which launched on October 17, provides a 24/7 virtual extension of campus counseling center resources to improve student well-being, engagement, and retention.
