skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
skooknews.com
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen from Schuylkill County PPL Substation
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a PPL Electric Utilities Substation near Delano. According to Troopers, the theft occurred between October 3rd, 2022, and October 6th, 2022. An investigation found that someone entered the substation on the Lofty Road in Delano Township during this timeframe and removed thousands of dollars in tools and cooper wire from a locked storage container.
WNEP-TV 16
Hours-long standoff ends peacefully in Jim Thorpe
An hours-long standoff comes to an end in Carbon County. A woman peacefully surrendered early Monday morning.
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
WOLF
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
Return of the general store in Northumberland County
THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s. That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
wkok.com
Tractor Trailer Crash in Union County Fatal for Driver
WHITE DEER – A road death in Union County Sunday happened on Interstate 80; the crash claimed the life of a Centre County man. State police report 70-year-old Thomas Loner of Coburn, Centre County, died in the crash in White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers say he went off...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
abc27.com
Service member killed in crash at Fort Indiantown Gap
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two military vehicles took place at Fort Indiantown Gap.
PSP investigating infant’s death in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police confirm that an investigation is underway into the death of an infant at a home in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke. A spokesperson for PSP tells Eyewitness News that this is a joint investigation involving Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Nanticoke Police. Neighbors […]
abc27.com
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
Times News
Spotlight: Parishioners have fond memories of historic Tamaqua church
Hen the initial services of what would become First United Methodist Church were held in Tamaqua, Hunter Street was full of stumps and East Broad Street was a swamp. Streets like Orwigsburg, Penn and Spruce were laid out, but there were only a handful of homes. Wealthy families’ residences dotted...
Times News
Tamaqua high school Class of 1962
A 60th class reunion luncheon was held on Sept. 17 for the Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1962 at Basile’s Italian Restaurant, Tamaqua. Those in attendance included: Seated, from left: Judy Merkel Moyer, Susan Grow Leiby, David Henninger, Judy Brode Kellner, Richard Boyer, Robert Meyers, Carolyn Adams Steigerwalt, Cheryl Willing Comisac. Standing: Diane Wagner Malay, John Malay, Louise Markel Schock, David Thor-Straten Mohr, Joseph Gustus, Richard Troxell, Thomas Eltringham, Gary Myers. Missing from photo, Denis Gimbel. Darlene Reedy Zechman and husband Robert, Carol Yushinsky Boyer and Carolyn Hower Soler were unable to attend due to illness. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
Tenant jumped from building in early morning fire
Williamsport, Pa. — A tenant jumped from a third floor apartment after fire ripped through a building early Sunday morning, officials say. Reports that other tenants were trapped in the blaze turned out to false, according to Williamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Sam Aungst. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 2205 W. Fourth Street at 1:40 a.m. with possible entrapment and a report of a person that jumped...
Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80
Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
