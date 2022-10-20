Read full article on original website
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship
George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
The Stunning Transformation Of Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney is a perfect balance of brainpower and glamour. A Lebanese-British barrister, she crusades fiercely for the restoration of human rights of oppressed groups and seamlessly transitions into a vision of grace on the Hollywood red carpet when the occasion calls for it. Married to Oscar-winning actor and perennial heartthrob George Clooney, she has emerged as one of showbiz's most stylish icons and claimed fame that is separate from her husband's. But to her, the good fight of justice appears to override all else. "In terms of an increased public profile, I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important. That can definitely benefit some clients," she once said in an interview for Time.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash
Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon. Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, his rep confirmed to E! News. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the Oct. 24 statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World
George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview...
AOL Corp
George Clooney Hits the Red Carpet with Wife Amal Clooney and Julia Roberts in Pics
George Clooney looked like he was in paradise on the red carpet with co-star Julia Roberts and wife Amal Clooney. The three were all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" on Oct. 17, where Clooney stopped to pose with the two women dressed in colorful, statement-making outfits.
George Clooney says Julia Roberts’s improvised insults in Ticket to Paradise went ‘too far’
George Clooney wishes Liz Truss 'the best' during Ticket To Paradise premiere. Julia Roberts and George Clooney have said they went a little overboard when improvising insults for each other on the set of their new romcom Ticket to Paradise. In the movie, the pair play embittered exes who fly...
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Ellen Star Rosie McClelland “Shocked” by Sophia Grace's Pregnancy
Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news. "I literally froze and then burst into...
Geena Davis Reveals Susan Sarandon Inspired Her To Speak Out: ‘She Says What She Thinks’
Geena Davis admitted that she learned a lot from Susan Sarandon when the two actresses were making their iconic 1991 film Thelma and Louise. Geena, 66, revealed that she’d never encountered a woman quite like Susan, 76, during an interview on The View on Tuesday, October 11. She said that working on the film together was a great experience for her to learn.
TODAY.com
Geena Davis gets candid about Susan Sarandon, Tom Hanks in memoir
Growing up, Geena Davis’s neighbors thought she was crazy. After seeing her pretend to lead blades of grass into imaginary battle, a concerned neighbor called Davis’s mother to say there was something seriously wrong with her daughter. “Actually, there were a lot of calls to my mother to...
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos
Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
DWTS Lindsay Arnold Details the Emotional Rollercoaster of Pregnancy After a Fertility Struggle
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Opens Up About Pregnancy Struggles - EXCLUSIVE. Lindsay Arnold can remember the moment she finally let out the breathe she hadn't realized she'd been holding. After months of trying for her second child with husband of seven years, Sam Cusick, and weeks of what she...
What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
Matthew Perry Recalls Returning to Treatment After Filming This Iconic Friends Scene
Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry will never forget this scene in Friends. While the season seven finale in which his character Chandler weds Courteney Cox's Monica is a favorite among many fans, the actor, 53, is sharing the personal reason this episode is particularly memorable to him.
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Has Been Asking "Where Dad Is"
Watch: How Amanda Kloots Is Celebrating Late Husband Nick Cordero. Amanda Kloots' son is beginning to ask the tough questions. Two years after her husband Nick Cordero died at age 41 due to COVID-19 complications, The Talk co-host revealed that amid her own grief, her three-year-old son Elvis has started becoming curious about "where his dad is."
