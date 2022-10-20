Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Von Paris family celebrates rededication of Upper Falls home following two-alarm 2020 fire
UPPER FALLS, MD—The von Paris family celebrated the completion of repairs and renovations to their Upper Falls home over the weekend. The three-story Georgian-Colonial home located at 11611 Franklinville Road burned down in a two-alarm fire in January 2020. Despite the valiant efforts of local first responders, the entire...
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash in Perry Hall. The crash was reported at around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at East Joppa Road (21128). Injuries have been reported, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Motorists should use...
Early-Morning Boat Explosion Rocks Harford County Marina: Fire Marshal
A boater in Maryland received an explosive start to Friday morning when a vessel went up in flames after a fresh refueling at the Tidewater Marina in Harford County. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, first responders from multiple agencies were called to the marina on Bourbon Street in Havre De Grace, where there was a massive boat fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing throughout the area.
Driver leaves scene after car slams into apartment building
WASHINGTON — A car slammed into an apartment building in Northeast D.C. just after midnight on Monday morning. Firefighters said the three-story apartment building had to be evacuated while a damage assessment was being made. D.C. firefighters were called to the area 4500 block of Clermont Drive Northeast because...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired at Pike & Rose
Montgomery County Police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Sunday night in the Pike & Rose area of North Bethesda. According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:16 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Montgomery County Police responded to the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Rd for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Crash
PASADENA, Md. — On October 23 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.
Wbaltv.com
3 stabbed in downtown Frederick taken to hospitals
FREDERICK, Md. — Three people were stabbed overnight in downtown Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Market Street, where three people were stabbed. Police said all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.
Bay Net
State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Accident In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On October 24, 2022 at approximately 11:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Mattawoman Beantown Road in the area of Pinefield Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle into a tree with one person trapped....
arlnow.com
Two dozen vehicles have windows smashed during overnight vandalism spree
Someone shot out or smashed the windows on two dozen vehicles parked in Arlington during one night last week. The vandalism spree happened overnight between the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 and the morning of Friday, Oct. 21. “An unknown suspect(s) smashed the windows of approximately 24 victim vehicles with...
Police seek info on Hanover crash that hospitalized teen
Police are seeking anyone with information about a collision on Saturday night in Hanover that put an 18-year-old in the hospital with what police said are serious injures. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, when the young man was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6, according to Hanover borough police. He was flown by helicopter to York Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Wbaltv.com
2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash
PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
Deadly crash blocks southbound lanes of I-95 near Baltimore
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Elkridge, Maryland, and that crash investigation is slowing traffic on Interstate 95 in the area. As of 4:30 a.m., all southbound lanes of I-95 are closed because of a crash early Tuesday. Roads are currently closed between I-195 and Route 100 in Maryland for the crash investigation.
2 armed suspects target BMW drivers near Arundel Mills Mall, Annapolis Mall
Police are investigating if two violent incidents this weekend - one outside an Arundel Mills Walmart and one at an Annapolis Mall parking garage - are related.
Baltimore Man Arrested After Horrific Attack Leaves One Dead
A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 53-year-old man earlier this month, authorities say. Travis Rogers, 35, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 21 after being connected to the killing of Santos Munoz-Hernandez, that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Baltimore police. Rogers is...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two drivers killed in separate two-car collisions Monday morning
Two drivers were killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved were injured. Just before 7:30 a.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said in a press release.
popville.com
Shooting in Navy Yard around 12:45pm, Multiple Shots Fired Reported
From MPD: “Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE. No lookout. “15 or so gun shots in Navy Yard on the intersection of Van St SE and N St. You could hear a car peel out immediately after. Large police presence now.”. “heard about 8-10...
Strangers Moved Into Maryland Couple's New Home And Won't Leave: Report
A Maryland couple is coming forward with their story after they say squatters moved into their newly purchased home and are refusing to leave, reports WUSA 9. The couple's realtor, Melea King, states that at least two men moved into the home on Dragoo Place in Prince George's County, and placed signs up to stay away, blocking the couple from moving into their home. When the men were confronted about moving into the previously vacant and foreclosed on home, they presented the new owners with what police say was a bogus lease, the outlet continues.
Bay Net
Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Crash On Port Tobacco Road
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Maiden Fair Trail. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant ejected.
