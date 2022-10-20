ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
ClutchPoints

NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars

The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse

DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history with feat not even Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes ever reached

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting into a rhythm again, thanks in large part to the play under center of quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU Tigers star signal-caller went off anew on Sunday in the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at home, passing for 481 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 34-of-42 completions. He also added 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

3 reasons DJ Uiagalelei must remain Clemson football starter after benching

Clemson football may have won yet again on Saturday, but it was far from the usual dominant performance. Facing off against undefeated Syracuse at home, the Tigers struggled mightily and trailed 21-10 heading into halftime. They came back to win 27-21, but it was easily their least impressive performance this season. A big part of Clemson’s struggles was poor play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7

The Green Bay Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins from the injured reserve, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler adds that Watkins could have a limited role upon his return. Sammy Watkins had reeled in 6 receptions for 111 yards prior to his injury. He played a pivotal role in a Packers’ early-season win over the bears, […] The post Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Boston

Here’s what N’Keal Harry had to say about his return to play the Patriots

"Their crowd was rocking tonight so it was good to come in and silence them a little bit." The Patriots lost to the Bears 33-14 in a surprising and disappointing night for New England. The team falls to 3-4 on the season as a result, and now looks to a Week 8 matchup with the 5-2 Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m.
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction

Jackson State Football head coach Deion Sanders has impressed plenty of people around the college football world with his coaching. Sanders was the subject of discussion on FOX’s college football show, and he received lofty praise from both Urban Meyer and Reggie Bush, per FOX College Football on Twitter. “I’ve been friends with Deion for […] The post Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets

A brutal injury update on New York Jets running back Breece Hall took some of the luster off the team’s 16-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced after the victory that Hall likely sustained an ACL injury to his knee. “Breece doesn’t look good,” Saleh explained. “He’s got his knee. […] The post Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

