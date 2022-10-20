Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars
The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
Jerry Jeudy: 3 best destinations for Broncos WR ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Denver Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season expecting to take a leap forward. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, but acquiring Russell Wilson indicated the Broncos were ready to compete at the top with football’s best again. With solid pieces on offense and defense, many expected Denver to be a playoff team this season.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse
DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history with feat not even Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes ever reached
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting into a rhythm again, thanks in large part to the play under center of quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU Tigers star signal-caller went off anew on Sunday in the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at home, passing for 481 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 34-of-42 completions. He also added 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
3 reasons DJ Uiagalelei must remain Clemson football starter after benching
Clemson football may have won yet again on Saturday, but it was far from the usual dominant performance. Facing off against undefeated Syracuse at home, the Tigers struggled mightily and trailed 21-10 heading into halftime. They came back to win 27-21, but it was easily their least impressive performance this season. A big part of Clemson’s struggles was poor play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
Packers’ Allen Lazard sighting a grim sign for Aaron Rodgers after Week 7 injury
Following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have more than just a Week 7 L to worry about. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the game.
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
Steelers’ outlook on trading Chase Claypool, revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be on track to receive a top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It might be in their best interest to start selling off some pieces to accumulate more draft capital like the Carolina Panthers are doing. One such player that could be on the move is Chase Claypool.
Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7
The Green Bay Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins from the injured reserve, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler adds that Watkins could have a limited role upon his return. Sammy Watkins had reeled in 6 receptions for 111 yards prior to his injury. He played a pivotal role in a Packers’ early-season win over the bears, […] The post Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here’s what N’Keal Harry had to say about his return to play the Patriots
"Their crowd was rocking tonight so it was good to come in and silence them a little bit." The Patriots lost to the Bears 33-14 in a surprising and disappointing night for New England. The team falls to 3-4 on the season as a result, and now looks to a Week 8 matchup with the 5-2 Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction
Jackson State Football head coach Deion Sanders has impressed plenty of people around the college football world with his coaching. Sanders was the subject of discussion on FOX’s college football show, and he received lofty praise from both Urban Meyer and Reggie Bush, per FOX College Football on Twitter. “I’ve been friends with Deion for […] The post Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets
A brutal injury update on New York Jets running back Breece Hall took some of the luster off the team’s 16-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced after the victory that Hall likely sustained an ACL injury to his knee. “Breece doesn’t look good,” Saleh explained. “He’s got his knee. […] The post Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll drops DK Metcalf injury update after Seahawks WR carted off field
The Seattle Seahawks are still waiting for a more definitive outlook on the injury of star wide receiver DK Metcalf, though, head coach Pete Carroll allayed some fears about losing one of his team’s best weapons long-term with an optimistic report following their 37-23 win on the road over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.
