ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Which team’s start is more legit: the Giants or the Jets?

By Jonathan Lehman
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kizM_0igmnPzJ00

Few saw this coming: Past the one-third point of the NFL season, both the Giants (5-1) and Jets (4-2) are in playoff position and making believers with each underdog victory.

The Giants, with a point differential of plus-14 through six weeks, are either finding ways to win behind a heavy dose of Saquon Barkley, clutch defense and Brian Daboll’s influence as head coach, or their record is the product of a lot of luck. The Jets, winners of three in a row since quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the lineup, have been relying on Robert Saleh’s increasingly fearsome defense, and might be seeing the AFC clearing up behind the Bills and Chiefs.

So which revival are you buying more, and which of New York’s previously moribund franchises might actually reach the postseason? Discuss below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jim Nantz will step away from Final Four after 2023, to be replaced by Ian Eagle

Jim Nantz, the legendary CBS Sports broadcaster, will be lending his voice to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament just one more time. Nantz's final March Madness broadcast, including the Final Four and the National Championship game, will be in spring 2023. Ian Eagle, the voice of the Brooklyn Nets who also calls NFL, NBA, and college basketball games, will succeed him starting in 2024. The New York Post first reported the news, which was later confirmed by CBS Sports. Nantz himself commented on it to the Post as well.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy