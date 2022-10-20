Do SC-01 candidates Nancy Mace and Annie Andrews have a plan to address inflation?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With gas prices on the rise again – sitting at just under $3.50 in many areas of the Lowcountry – and the cost of food, childcare, and housing still sky-high, candidates hoping to represent South Carolina’s First Congressional District were asked to explain what they would do to help struggling families and lower costs across the board during a Wednesday night debate in Mount Pleasant.

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace said the focus should be addressing supply chain issues while Dr. Annie Andrews said the cause of rising inflation can be attributed to the global pandemic.

Rep. Mace first touted a bill that she filed earlier this year – which the Congresswoman called the “Penny Plan” – she believes would essentially balance the federal budget.

“Spending, deficit spending, in particular, higher taxes, all contribute to inflation. The ‘penny plan’ would balance the budget in about five years and allow for the federal government to increase spending for every year thereafter by about 10% or more once the budget is balanced.”

It is one way she feels lawmakers can get a handle on “excessive deficit spending.”

Whether her party is in the majority over the next two years or not, Rep. Mace said lawmakers need to look at the supply chain. “I sit on three different committees in the U.S. Congress today. We didn’t have a single hearing in my first term about the supply chain. The excessive cost to make goods and to get goods here, we’re seeing that. If we don’t address our supply chain, we are going to take longer to get through this.”

She believes both Republicans and Democrats have contributed to the problem.

Meanwhile, Dr. Andrews said we must focus on solutions to make life more affordable for hard-working Americans. When asked about her top two solutions, the Lowcountry pediatrician said the rise in inflation comes as the country emerges from the global pandemic.

Two ways she believes lawmakers can help families fix their bottom line is to lower the price of prescription medication. “That’s why I was so disappointed when Representative Mace voted twice against capping the cost of insulin and allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and capping the out-of-pocket cost for patients on Medicare,” she said.

She also believes we need to return to making more products here in America.

“The CHIPS and Science Act , which Rep. Mace also voted against, helps us bring more manufacturing to America so that we are less reliant on the global supply chain,” she said.

Dr. Andrews said fixing the current economic situation is not about placing blame on others but fixing problems.

“As a pediatrician, I don’t have the luxury of walking into a sick child’s room and just walking out and blaming someone for the child’s illness. I have to solve the problems in front of me. We are facing global inflation and it is a result of the pandemic. We all have to work in a bipartisan manner to find solutions.”

The election for South Carolina’s First Congressional District will take place on Tuesday, November 8.

