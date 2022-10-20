Fifty years later, people remember, discuss Ole Miss-LSU clock game

Read full article on original website
Caledonia loses at home to undefeated Itawamba Agricultural
CALEDONIA — Caledonia High School had once again driven into opposition territory, but once again, the visiting defense had other plans. An option run to the outside was closed down quickly by the Itawamba Agricultural defense, and quarterback Daniel Wilburn Jr. opted to pitch before he was brought down.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Prep roundup: Heritage Academy closes out regular season with win over Pillow Academy
GREENWOOD — Heritage Academy has assured itself the No. 1 seed in MAIS Class 5A come the postseason with an impressive 35-17 win over Pillow Academy on Friday night. The Patriots finished up their regular-season schedule at 9-1 with a perfect 5-0 record in conference play. Heritage Academy will...
