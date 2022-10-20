Read full article on original website
KULR8
Hot tub starts fire outside home south of Red Lodge early Saturday
RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents of a home south of Red Lodge were able to get out safely after a hot tub started a fire that spread to the house Saturday morning. Around 4:45 am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire south of Red Lodge. Crews...
These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!
In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.
Billings donut shop battles Montana weather; delivers sweet treats
Every morning at 4 am you can find Sparboe and Welter at their establishment cutting, frying, and decorating their delicacies.
yourbigsky.com
Trunk or treats in Billings during the week of Halloween
Billings has ten trunks or treats on Halloween and a few days leading up to it. Yourbigsky gathered information about all the Trunk or Treat events happening in the Magic City. Here is a list of all the trunk-or-treat locations that are the perfect night for the kids. Scheel’s.
K-9 CPR & safety class took place Saturday as Montana K-9 Safety visits Billings
"We teach everything from the importance of obedience training in dealing with emergencies, preparing a first aid kit, CPR, to basic wound care," said Vargas.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flurries Might Hit The Ground This Weekend, Billings. Stay Warm!
Today is actually the warmest day this week because it's about to get really chilly in the Magic City. This cold front is most definitely going to bring rain, however, it could also bring the city's first snowfall of this year's season. We really hope you are able to find your trusty winter coats because you're definitely going to need them. However, that's not the only thing residents of Billings should be worried about.
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Billings nonprofit launches new transitional housing campaign
There are currently 600 homeless children in Billings School District 2, and Family Promise plans on helping drastically lower that number.
KULR8
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
Billings doctors speak out against born-alive ballot measure, LR-131
More than 700 Montana healthcare providers have signed a letter voicing opposition to a ballot measure in front of Montana voters this November, saying it could do more harm than good.
Accident at Main & 6th Ave North in Billings Next to Metra Park
At this time, no information has been released on this incident during rush hour in Billings. When we have information on this, we will share more details and update this article. 10 Helpful Montana Weather Terms You Need to Know. Weather in Montana can be unpredictable. Here are 10 weather...
10 Years Ago: Historic Billings Hotel Gets Beautiful TV Remodel
We're winding the tape back to 2012 when an episode of the Travel Channel show Hotel Impossible aired an episode that may have been incredibly familiar to those living in the city of Billings. That's because the episode featured a remodel of one of Billings's most iconic hotels, and I think they did an absolutely bang-up job with the remodel; so much so that the owner ended up doing other remodels after on other rooms. Do you remember the Hotel Impossible episode featuring the Dude Rancher Lodge?
New Hires Paid More? YC Courthouse Employees Picket in Billings
Today, on my travels through downtown, I came across a group at the courthouse lawn picketing. After stopping and having a chat with them, it turns out they are employees at the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Why are they picketing?. According to the group, employees for the Yellowstone County Courthouse are...
BREAKING: The Billings ER Shooting Incident, Not a Woman
Just Google search the story about the Billings police shooting and a hospital emergency room in Billings. "Billings officer shot woman" was in the Billings Gazette headline. KTVQ television, the CBS affiliate, had a headline "Woman at Billings Clinic ER shot herself before she was shot by officer." There's just...
Updated: Police Arrest Gunman At Billings Clinic Emergency Room
Update 10-17-22: Billings Police Department has released the following statement. This release is regarding information for C&O 22-073326 a, Officer involved shooting investigation from October 16, 2022 at 2800 10th Avenue North. On October 16, 2022 at 5:11PM Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons complaint at Billings Clinic...
Billings Biggest Clean Up Project of the Year is Finally Here
The Billings Parks and Rec Department partnered with Montana State University- Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program to bring us the 10th annual Refresh the Rims Project making it the biggest clean up even of the year!. 160 awesome people will be cleaning the Rims from 9:30am-11:30am this Saturday October 15.
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
1000’s Sample Free Chick-fil-A in Billings. What Did You Think?
I've never witnessed a city get so excited about a new fast-food chicken chain than here in Billings. Rumors have been circulating for years about the franchise coming to Billings and their under-construction store on 24th St W next to Wal-Mart is rapidly going up. The restaurant won't be open until early 2023, but excited fans in the Billings area got to sample a free sandwich today at MetraPark.
5 Things To Do In Billings When You’re “Stuck In A Rut”
Today on Reddit, I came across Billings native "isweariamyelling" with a dilemma:. Hey all I'm actually a Billings native but I've been in a rut and I guess became complacent for quite a while for things to do. I recently started a new job working weekends and everyone I know works M-F and I need some help finding things to do to get me out of the house on occasion that doesn't require spending a bunch of money. I take my dogs to the dog park and that helps with a little socialization but they get crabby (like toddlers) when they're ready to go. Any suggestions are appreciated thanks!
