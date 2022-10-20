ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.7 The Hawk

NewsTalk 95.5

These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!

In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Trunk or treats in Billings during the week of Halloween

Billings has ten trunks or treats on Halloween and a few days leading up to it. Yourbigsky gathered information about all the Trunk or Treat events happening in the Magic City. Here is a list of all the trunk-or-treat locations that are the perfect night for the kids. Scheel’s.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Flurries Might Hit The Ground This Weekend, Billings. Stay Warm!

Today is actually the warmest day this week because it's about to get really chilly in the Magic City. This cold front is most definitely going to bring rain, however, it could also bring the city's first snowfall of this year's season. We really hope you are able to find your trusty winter coats because you're definitely going to need them. However, that's not the only thing residents of Billings should be worried about.
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
103.7 The Hawk

10 Years Ago: Historic Billings Hotel Gets Beautiful TV Remodel

We're winding the tape back to 2012 when an episode of the Travel Channel show Hotel Impossible aired an episode that may have been incredibly familiar to those living in the city of Billings. That's because the episode featured a remodel of one of Billings's most iconic hotels, and I think they did an absolutely bang-up job with the remodel; so much so that the owner ended up doing other remodels after on other rooms. Do you remember the Hotel Impossible episode featuring the Dude Rancher Lodge?
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

BREAKING: The Billings ER Shooting Incident, Not a Woman

Just Google search the story about the Billings police shooting and a hospital emergency room in Billings. "Billings officer shot woman" was in the Billings Gazette headline. KTVQ television, the CBS affiliate, had a headline "Woman at Billings Clinic ER shot herself before she was shot by officer." There's just...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Updated: Police Arrest Gunman At Billings Clinic Emergency Room

Update 10-17-22: Billings Police Department has released the following statement. This release is regarding information for C&O 22-073326 a, Officer involved shooting investigation from October 16, 2022 at 2800 10th Avenue North. On October 16, 2022 at 5:11PM Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons complaint at Billings Clinic...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

1000’s Sample Free Chick-fil-A in Billings. What Did You Think?

I've never witnessed a city get so excited about a new fast-food chicken chain than here in Billings. Rumors have been circulating for years about the franchise coming to Billings and their under-construction store on 24th St W next to Wal-Mart is rapidly going up. The restaurant won't be open until early 2023, but excited fans in the Billings area got to sample a free sandwich today at MetraPark.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

5 Things To Do In Billings When You’re “Stuck In A Rut”

Today on Reddit, I came across Billings native "isweariamyelling" with a dilemma:. Hey all I'm actually a Billings native but I've been in a rut and I guess became complacent for quite a while for things to do. I recently started a new job working weekends and everyone I know works M-F and I need some help finding things to do to get me out of the house on occasion that doesn't require spending a bunch of money. I take my dogs to the dog park and that helps with a little socialization but they get crabby (like toddlers) when they're ready to go. Any suggestions are appreciated thanks!
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

