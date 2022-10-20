Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Edward Norton cuts a stylish figure in a teal suit as he joins chic wife Shauna Robertson at the Spanish premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Edward Norton was joined by supportive wife Shauna Robertson at the European premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Madrid on Wednesday. The actor, 50, cut a stylish figure in a teal suit for the appearance at the famous Callao cinema in the Spanish Capital. Edward, who plays...
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘Gypsy’ Costars to Romance
An unexpected connection. After meeting on set in 2017, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have continued to build a strong foundation over the years. Their romance came one year after Watts and Liev Schreiber ended their relationship following 11 years together. "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way […]
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all. Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.
netflixjunkie.com
“American dating is like…”- Henry Cavill Who Dated Actress Kaley Cuoco Takes a Subtle Dig on Usa’s Dating Styles
There are a lot of reasons why Henry Cavill is everyone’s favorite. And his brilliant performances over the years in shows like The Witcher, Man Of Steel, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E are just a small aspect of it. The actor started his career with Laguna and is now one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. The two biggest cinematic universes in history are bidding to cast him. Not to mention, that he has been in line to play the iconic secret agent James Bond since 2005, and it’s safe to say that his turn has finally come.
Healthy-looking Matthew Perry spent time with pal before health crisis reveal
“Friends” alum Matthew Perry was looking healthy just days before he revealed an opioid addiction nearly killed him. The actor, 53, was spotted out and about with a female pal in Los Angeles last week, running errands while rocking a gray tee, red-and-white Nike shorts and yellow Converse sneakers. Perry – who called off his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in June 2021 – was seen chatting with the mystery brunette while walking through a parking garage. The woman, who wore a floral yellow sun dress and white sandals, then got into the passenger seat of his car. The outing...
A.V. Club
5 burning questions before the House Of The Dragon finale
Here it is, our last House Of The Dragon burning questions feature for season one. The first season kept us guessing week after week, and even threw book readers for a loop a couple of times. We laughed (not as much as we’d hoped), we cried (more than we expected to), and we struggled with who to cheer for in this world where nothing is simple or stationary. And even if the prequel series didn’t quite fill that Game Of Thrones-shaped hole in our hearts, it was nice to be back in Westeros and see dragons take to the sky.
Woman’s Alice In Wonderland Bathroom Looks Like You Fell Down the Rabbit Hole
The whimsy is just gorgeous.
The sneakers stars like Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis love are back in stock
What do Ben Affleck, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have in common (besides being A-list actors, that is)? They all dress down with shoes from Løci. While the sustainable sneaker brand’s classic kicks have become a celebrity go-to, the Løci Nine ($170) will set you back less than similarly star-loved kicks from brands like Golden Goose and Common Projects. And right now, a celeb-loved colorway of the 100% vegan shoes — which frequently fly off the shelves — is back in stock on the brand’s website. Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde all own the black-and-stone version, which is — don’t worry,...
A.V. Club
Allow an architect to explain what makes some of film's most famous haunted houses look scary
Michael Wyetzner is an experienced architect and we’re only a week out from Halloween, so it only makes sense to ask the man to explain what, exactly, makes a haunted house look creepy. In order to do just that, Architectural Digest presented Wyetzner with a few of the most famous scary homes in horror film history and had him discuss their design.
ComicBook
American Horror Story: Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down Season 1 Role
American Horror Story kicked off its eleventh season this week, and it's not the only new project from Ryan Murphy. In addition to executive producing Netflix's successful The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, he's also producing The Watcher for the streaming site in addition to helming the first and third episodes. The limited series, which is based on the Internet urban legend of "The Watcher," stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. Netflix released a video titled In Conversation: Ryan Murphy Talks with the Women of The Watcher, and he revealed he wanted Farrow to appear way back in the first season of American Horror Story, and the Rosemary's Baby icon admitted that she regrets turning it down.
Vermithor: House of the Dragon introduces gnarliest-looking dragon yet in season finale
*Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragonepisode 10*Daemon Targaryen is on a recruiting drive.In the House of the Dragon series finale, the warrior prince – played by Matt Smith – suggests that Rhaenyra rounds up other “unclaimed dragons” in order to ensure victory over the Greens (Alicent Hightower, her son, King Aegon II, and their supporters).“Seasmoke still resides on Driftmark, Vermithor and Silverwing dwell on the Dragonmont, still riderless. Then there are the three wild dragons, all of whom nest here,” he tells the would-be Queen.While the Greens have four dragons, claiming the others would leave the...
HBO Announces Perry Mason Season 2 Premiere Date After Lengthy Hiatus
Perry Mason is back on the case. After a two-year hiatus, HBO announced on Twitter today that the reboot was currently in production. Perry Mason Season 2 is set to arrive on HBO Max in February 2023, nearly three years after the series premiere. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) is set...
IGN
A Shocking House of the Dragon Move Mirrors Game of Thrones' Greatest Sin
The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free premiere review. In the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1, Rhaenys finally got her big, dramatic moment, bursting through the bottom of the Dragonpit atop Meleys to deliver a giant middle finger to Team Green and essentially kicking off the Targaryen civil war as she loudly declares her support for Rhaenyra. She may have refrained from burning Alicent and her insufferable son Aegon to a crisp, but her actions will nevertheless have huge consequences for her family, the crown, and for the realm at large.
Paris Hilton Gets Serenaded by ‘Tom Cruise’ in Y2K Pink Tracksuit & Sparkling Gloves
Paris Hilton is bringing back her classic Y2K style in a TikTok video with a very believable Tom Cruise impersonator. The serenade created by impersonator Miles Fischer, and visual effects artist Chris Umé, was so realistic that fans were wondering if Hilton and the real Tom Cruise were dating. In the video, Fischer, who is known as the deep fake version of the Hollywood actor, sang Britney Spears and Elton John’s recent duet “Hold Me Closer” to Hilton and her dog.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Set Up Major Conflict Between Rhaenyra and Daemon for Season 2
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... The first season of House of the Dragon has officially come to an end, which means all eyes are now focused squarely on the second installment of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel. While the first season focused on the growing rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent, it appears as though another personal conflict it going to be a focal point of Season 2. They may fight on the same side, but Rhaenyra and Daemon have a lot of differences to work through.
Elle
Eddie Redmayne Lifts The Lid On Intimate Italian Feasts At Stanley Tucci’s House
If you weren’t already manifesting for the day Stanley Tucci invites you over to sample one of his now famous martinis and spaghetti alla Nerano, you will after hearing about Eddie Redmayne’s experience of dining at the actor’s London home. ‘The best actor cook I know, and...
Comments / 0