Pentagon will PAY for troops who want to travel to get an abortion if they live in states where it is illegal: Military also ups privacy protections after Roe was overturned

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

The Pentagon will now offer funds and other support to service members who want to get an abortion and must leave the state to do so.

The new guidelines would establish travel allowances for service members who live in states where abortion is illegal but are looking to terminate their pregnancy. It would not pay for the procedures themselves - the Hyde Amendment prevents federal funds from being used to pay for abortions.

Under federal law the Pentagon's health care system can only provide abortions in the case of rape or incest or threat to the life of the mother.

The new directive by Sec. Lloyd Austin also bolsters privacy protections by giving troops until 20 weeks into a pregnancy to notify commanders and requiring commanders to show discretion and avoid 'discrimination and retaliation' against service members who choose to have an abortion.

The directive requires the department to establish uniform policy on medical leave for non-covered reproductive health care, such as abortions.

The Pentagon noted concern that the overturning of Roe v. Wade could affect recruitment and retention as service members could be stationed in any one of the 13 states that have moved to restrict abortion since the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Clinic decision in June.

Austin also directed the department to conduct a 'contraceptive education campaign' to make service members and dependents aware of the contraceptives, including emergency contraceptives, and highlight the fact that the Defense Department has eliminated co-pays for medical contraception.

President Biden stated this week codifying abortion rights would be his first order of business as Democrats take the issue to voters ahead of next month's midterm elections.

'Here is the promise I make to you and the American people, the first bill I'll send to Congress is to codify,' Biden said in remarks at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Biden claimed the Supreme Court had 'practically dared' women to come out and vote by overturning Roe.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

