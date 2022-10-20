Read full article on original website
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parolee Who Killed 2 Dallas Hospital Workers Was Ther to Kill Girlfriend and Self, Allegedlyjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Man arrested after shots fired, nails dropped outside Toyota HQ in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired and nails were dropped outside of the Toyota headquarters building in Plano, police said. Kevin Genter, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incidents, which police said happened last week. Officers...
Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
Police Chief provides update on fatal shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia gave an update on the shooting that killed two people at a hospital in Dallas on Saturday, according to NBC. You can watch KETK’s coverage of the conference in the video below. The Associated Press reported that the shooting occurred 11 a.m. at a Methodist […]
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nurse, Social Worker Identified, Details of Fatal Shooting at Methodist Hospital Released
Two hospital employees killed in a shooting Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center have been identified by authorities Monday who also released new details in the ongoing investigation into the double fatal shooting. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, along with Methodist Health System Chief of Police Glen Fowler, gave...
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
fox4news.com
Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified
DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
abc17news.com
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two Dallas hospital employees were killed in a shooting inside the hospital and that the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police. Methodist Health System spokesperson Ryan Owens said in a statement that the gunman shot the two employees about 11 a.m. Saturday and a hospital police officer then shot the man, who was then taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released. A statement attributed to the hospital system’s executive leadership called the shooting an “unimaginable tragedy.” Police did not return phone calls requesting comment.
Parolee charged with capital murder in shooting at Methodist hospital maternity ward
A 30-year-old parolee is facing charges of capital murder after he allegedly shot and killed two staff members at a hospital maternity ward in Dallas.
Arlington police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in the roadway early Saturday morning. Officers were called at about 2:49 a.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of West Division Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive near the roadway, police said.
fox4news.com
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
KWTX
Belton person of interest in 3-year-olds murder crashes after pursuit
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been located in North Texas leading to a fiery crash on I-35. Authorities caught up to Allen I-35 North leading to a speed chase. The vehicle would then crash and catch on fire near Itasca. Sources tell KWTX the suspect...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
Man who sold gun used in Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis sentenced to 8 years in prison
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: Above video previously aired after Williams was charged in the case. The man who sold the gun used in a Colleyville synagogue hostage situation in January has been sentenced to eight years in prison, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced.
Man arrested, charged after causing 'total destruction' at Denton City Hall
DENTON, Texas — Denton police have arrested one suspect after he reportedly broke into Denton City Hall and caused destruction inside, including defecating in the City Manager's Office. The suspect was identified as 48-year-old David Lopez, who was charged with criminal mischief with a loss greater than $2,500. Lopez...
Woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose in Arlington where a woman was killed over the weekend. Saturday, she was run down on West Division Street near South Fielder. Police believe that she tried to cross the street in the middle of the block
wbap.com
Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
