Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June

CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified

DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two Dallas hospital employees were killed in a shooting inside the hospital and that the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police. Methodist Health System spokesperson Ryan Owens said in a statement that the gunman shot the two employees about 11 a.m. Saturday and a hospital police officer then shot the man, who was then taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released. A statement attributed to the hospital system’s executive leadership called the shooting an “unimaginable tragedy.” Police did not return phone calls requesting comment.
Arlington police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in the roadway early Saturday morning. Officers were called at about 2:49 a.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of West Division Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive near the roadway, police said.
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
Student Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot-up” DFW School

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Bedford Police Department responded quickly to arrest a student who threatened to carry out a school shooting at Harwood Junior High. According to Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. Williams said the department determined that the student did not possess any firearms or means to follow through with a shooting, but he was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
