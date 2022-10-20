Jim Nantz, the legendary CBS Sports broadcaster, will be lending his voice to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament just one more time. Nantz's final March Madness broadcast, including the Final Four and the National Championship game, will be in spring 2023. Ian Eagle, the voice of the Brooklyn Nets who also calls NFL, NBA, and college basketball games, will succeed him starting in 2024. The New York Post first reported the news, which was later confirmed by CBS Sports. Nantz himself commented on it to the Post as well.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO