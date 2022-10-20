ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers curses out Packers rookie after dropped pass (Video)

Aaron Rodgers chewed out one of his receivers after dropping a pass during Week 7’s game against the Washington Commanders. If the Green Bay Packers needed another sign to trade for another wide receiver, Sunday was it. You have to believe that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was thinking that when he was hurling curse words on the field at rookie receiver Romeo Doubs after he dropped a pass.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
FanSided

The New England Patriots squandered a perfect chance on Monday

The New England Patriots, to put it lightly, crapped the bed on Monday night and squandered a perfect chance to get their season back on track. Sometimes things just don’t go your way. I liken this game on Monday night to one of those days where you wake up and you can just tell that the day is going to stink.
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jim Nantz will step away from Final Four after 2023, to be replaced by Ian Eagle

Jim Nantz, the legendary CBS Sports broadcaster, will be lending his voice to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament just one more time. Nantz's final March Madness broadcast, including the Final Four and the National Championship game, will be in spring 2023. Ian Eagle, the voice of the Brooklyn Nets who also calls NFL, NBA, and college basketball games, will succeed him starting in 2024. The New York Post first reported the news, which was later confirmed by CBS Sports. Nantz himself commented on it to the Post as well.
FanSided

5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 8

Injuries and trades have made a trio of running backs rate among the top fantasy football pickups ahead of Week 8 in the NFL. The one thing you don’t want to see in fantasy football, or the NFL for that matter, is killer injuries. The New York Jets saw star rookie running back Breece Hall go down with a knee injury while the Seattle Seahawks also saw the same happen to top receiver D.K. Metcalf.
FanSided

FanSided

