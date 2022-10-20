Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers curses out Packers rookie after dropped pass (Video)
Aaron Rodgers chewed out one of his receivers after dropping a pass during Week 7’s game against the Washington Commanders. If the Green Bay Packers needed another sign to trade for another wide receiver, Sunday was it. You have to believe that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was thinking that when he was hurling curse words on the field at rookie receiver Romeo Doubs after he dropped a pass.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Bo Nix leaves college football, Auburn fans stunned with masterful start vs. UCLA
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is having his Heisman Trophy moment vs. UCLA to the shock of Auburn and college football fans everywhere. It has come as quite a shock to Auburn and college football fans around the globe that Bo Nix is absolutely thriving as the Oregon Ducks quarterback vs. undefeated UCLA in Saturday’s big game.
The New England Patriots squandered a perfect chance on Monday
The New England Patriots, to put it lightly, crapped the bed on Monday night and squandered a perfect chance to get their season back on track. Sometimes things just don’t go your way. I liken this game on Monday night to one of those days where you wake up and you can just tell that the day is going to stink.
NFL power rankings, Week 8: Bengals rise, Packers sink
In our NFL power rankings for Week 8, the Cincinnati Bengals are rolling, while the Green Bay Packers are a complete mess. The Texans came out of their bye and got blown out by the Raiders. Doesn’t bode well for the future. Give credit to Carolina for not quitting,...
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions
Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
Jim Nantz will step away from Final Four after 2023, to be replaced by Ian Eagle
Jim Nantz, the legendary CBS Sports broadcaster, will be lending his voice to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament just one more time. Nantz's final March Madness broadcast, including the Final Four and the National Championship game, will be in spring 2023. Ian Eagle, the voice of the Brooklyn Nets who also calls NFL, NBA, and college basketball games, will succeed him starting in 2024. The New York Post first reported the news, which was later confirmed by CBS Sports. Nantz himself commented on it to the Post as well.
Potential Packers trade target just hit trade block, and it’s not Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool has been the talk of the town for the Green Bay Packers. Another possible target just hit the trade block on Sunday morning. The Green Bay Packers need some receiving help, that much is clear. It’s been clear since before the season began, yet the Packers seem mighty content with what they have now.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 8
Injuries and trades have made a trio of running backs rate among the top fantasy football pickups ahead of Week 8 in the NFL. The one thing you don’t want to see in fantasy football, or the NFL for that matter, is killer injuries. The New York Jets saw star rookie running back Breece Hall go down with a knee injury while the Seattle Seahawks also saw the same happen to top receiver D.K. Metcalf.
Best memes and tweets after Packers, Aaron Rodgers lose to Commanders
The Packers dropped below .500 as Taylor Heinecke and the Commanders brought Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to a new low point. Something is very wrong with the Green Bay Packers. If you had said GB would be 3-4 to start the 2022 season, it only would have felt real...
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
