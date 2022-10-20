ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jim Nantz will step away from Final Four after 2023, to be replaced by Ian Eagle

Jim Nantz, the legendary CBS Sports broadcaster, will be lending his voice to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament just one more time. Nantz's final March Madness broadcast, including the Final Four and the National Championship game, will be in spring 2023. Ian Eagle, the voice of the Brooklyn Nets who also calls NFL, NBA, and college basketball games, will succeed him starting in 2024. The New York Post first reported the news, which was later confirmed by CBS Sports. Nantz himself commented on it to the Post as well.
NEW YORK STATE
On3.com

South Carolina bowl projections after Week 8

South Carolina’s win over Texas A&M was huge for a lot of reasons both short and long-term. But one of the benefits is now the Gamecocks have been elevated in a lot of bowl projections. South Carolina projects anywhere from the Liberty Bowl all the way up to the...
COLUMBIA, SC

