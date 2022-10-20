ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Centene: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $738 million. On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.30 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
SFGate

Independent Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $17.3 million. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
SFGate

Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
NEW YORK STATE
SFGate

Auburn National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2 million. The bank, based in Auburn, Alabama, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share. Auburn National shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in...
AUBURN, AL
SFGate

Illinois Tool Works: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $727 million. On a per-share basis, the Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.35. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
ILLINOIS STATE
SFGate

Raytheon Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.39 billion. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
SFGate

Armstrong World Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) _ Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $57.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations....
SFGate

GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by...
AFP

GM confirms profit forecast despite 'challenging' environment

General Motors confirmed its full-year financial forecast Tuesday, lifting shares as it reported strong consumer demand in spite of a "challenging" environment with grinding inflation. Pricing remains strong, demand remains strong for our product," Jacobson said on a conference call with reporters.
SFGate

Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue

Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy