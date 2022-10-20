ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional $10 million in ARPA funds going to fight food insecurity in Wisconsin

By Jaymes Langrehr
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — State officials announced Thursday that $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding is being routed to two organizations that help fight hunger in Wisconsin.

Feeding Wisconsin and the Hunger Task Force will get $5 million each from the federal funds to help cover food expenses through June 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said. It comes after $30 million was also made available in December 2021.

Gov. Tony Evers’ office says it is the latest investment in the governor’s Food Security Initiative, with $65 million being invested in food security programs since the initiative launched in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with Feeding Wisconsin say the money is just as important as ever, with many families struggling with the rising price of groceries.

“The Food Security Initiative is such an important win-win program—we are grateful to see it extended,” Feeding Wisconsin Executive Director Stephane Jung Dorfman said as part of a statement announcing the funding. “As families are struggling to make ends meet, some pantries are seeing demand beyond peak pandemic levels, and food banks are paying more for food and fuel, these funds provide us with a sense of relief.”

You can learn more about the initiative here .

